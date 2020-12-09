(CNN) —

The holidays are officially here, which means it’s time to bring on the caroling, cookie decorating, (virtual) tree lighting ceremonies and one of our personal favorite holiday traditions: ugly Christmas sweaters.

Perfect for theme parties (on Zoom, of course) and gag gifts, ugly Christmas sweaters are one of best ways to get a laugh and spark some holiday joy. Luckily, there are a ton of options out there. From a garland-strung cardigan and an interactive beer pong sweater to a conjoined pullover and several keepers for our Hanukkah-celebrating friends, we’ve found the funniest Christmas sweaters on the market right now.

Women’s ugly Christmas sweaters

Tipsy Elves Stocking Stuffer Ugly Christmas Sweater ($39.95, originally $64.95; tipsyelves.com)

Keep your hands free and your wine close with this hilarious sweater that’s available in sizes XS through 3X.

Dr. Seuss Resting Grinch Face Ugly Holiday Sweater ($29.99; target.com)

He’s a mean one, Mr. Grinch — and the proof is in this sweater. Available in sizes XS through XXL, this unisex cheery knit will look adorable with jeans and faux leather leggings alike.

Tipsy Elves Gaudy Garland Ugly Christmas Cardigan ($49.95, originally $64.95; tipsyelves.com)

Garland? Check. Ornaments? Check. Jingle bells? Check! This V-neck cardigan, which comes in sizes XS through 2X, is also a little bit sexy. More to know: It’s available in plus sizes too.

Exlura Patterns Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater (starting at $29.89; amazon.com)

If you’re looking for an ugly Christmas sweater that’s actually kind of cute, this is it. Available in six wintry hues and patterns, this knit sweater has a loose cut and comes in sizes small through XXL.

Men’s ugly Christmas sweaters

Blizzard Bay Ugly Christmas Sweater Llama (starting at $26.11; amazon.com)

Llamas are definitely having a moment, which is exactly why you need one on your sweater this holiday season. Available in nine hilarious patterns and colors — yes, there’s even a llama wearing a scarf and sunglasses — it comes in sizes small through 3X.

Fresh Tees Ain’t No Laws When You’re Drinking With Claus Ugly Christmas Sweater (starting at $22.99; amazon.com)

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas…and the same goes for your living room this holiday season. So let loose and crack open a White Claw, because Santa approves when you’re wearing this sweatshirt (which comes in sizes small through XXL).

Tipsy Elves Cheer Pong Game Ugly Christmas Sweater ($39.95; amazon.com)

Who’s the life of the party? You are, thanks to this sweater that comes with a built-in game. Available in small through XXL, this option is perfect for interactive, socially distant gatherings.

Ugly Christmas Sweater Company Store Reindeer Hooded Sweater (starting at $25.32; amazon.com)

We’re just going to say it: This sweater is ridiculous. And it’s going to get you all the laughs this Christmas. With more than 440 positive reviews, it’s also a top pick on Amazon. We love the color options and the fact that it comes in sizes small through 4X.

Couples ugly Christmas sweaters

Sixdaysox Hilarious Ugly Christmas Sweater for Couples (starting at $20.99; amazon.com)

The holidays are more fun when we’re together…and matching! Take your coupledom to new heights with this nonsensical Santa meets T. rex sweatshirt, which comes in sizes small through 3X.

Den of Six Couples Christmas Sweater Set (starting at $29.50; etsy.com)

Perfect for the couple that’s simply torn on the ugly/matching Christmas lewk, this adorable set from Etsy clearly identifies who’s on board with the theme…and who’s not. Available in four colors and sizes small through 5X, these simple sweatshirts are guaranteed to look adorable with jeans, sweatpants or pretty much anything you pair them with.

Charmma 2-Person Knit Pullover Ugly Christmas Sweater ($36.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Ensure you never lose sight of each other with this hilarious conjoined sweater that’s the ultimate laugh-getter. One size only, the knit pullover comes in two patterns — a snowflake-and-reindeer option, and a Santa and Mrs. Claus version that just might earn itself a PG-13 rating.

Plus-size ugly Christmas sweater

Just My Size Feliz Navidad Plus-Size Ugly Christmas Sweater ($14; walmart.com)

We’ve never met a bubblegum pink sweatshirt we didn’t like, and that includes this adorable Feliz Navidad version from Walmart. Available in sizes XL through 5X and seven patterns/sayings — we’re partial to “This year Santa wants wine and chocolates” and “Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle.” This style is also one of the cheapest on our list.

Karen Scott Plus-Size Embellished Santa Sweater ($22.89, originally $54.50; macys.com)

Chic and sweet, this company party-friendly sweater has all the things we love — sequins, rhinestones and tiny disco ball ornaments. Available in 0X through 3X, the crewneck is also majorly on sale right now.

Mighty Fine Striped Reindeer Felt Festive Might Delete Later Holiday Pullover Sweater ($29.99; target.com)

Pretty much everyone has had a “might delete later” social media moment this year, which is exactly why you need this hilariously relatable sweater that’s available in sizes XS through 3X. According to reviewers, though, be sure to size way up.

Ugly Christmas sweater dress

33 Degrees Llama Sequin Graphic Pullover Sweater ($32.99; target.com)

In case you missed it: Ugly Christmas sweaters come in dress lengths now too. And this one, with its sequins, tinsel balls and sunglasses-wearing llamas, is worth the purchase. Available in sizes XS through 2X, this dress is about as festive (and funny) as it gets.

Born Famous Ugly Holiday Snowman Long-Sleeve Graphic Dress ($32.99; target.com)

If an ice skater and a snowman fused, you’d get this dress, which is equal parts ugly and cute and comes in XS through 2X. Match it with a Santa hat and you’ll be good to go.

Tipsy Elves Pom Christmas Tree Sweater Dress ($29.95; amazon.com)

The ugly Christmas take on the classic little black dress, this cute-as-can-be tree dress will look perfect paired with heels or boots. Available in XS through 2X, the tree-adorned dress somehow manages to be classy too.

Planet Gold Elf Cold-Shoulder Sweater Dress ($20.99, originally $49; macys.com)

This just in: Santa is missing an elf! Bring your festive vibes to a whole new level with this sexy cold-shoulder sweater dress that’s available in sizes XS through XL.

Ugly Hanukkah sweater

Tipsy Elves Jewnicorn Hanukkah Sweater ($29.95; amazon.com)

Our Jewish friends can play the ugly Christmas sweater game too, and, um, they just might win with this hilarious “Jewnicorn” option. Bright and loud, the sweater, which comes in sizes small through 2X, is anything but understated.

Awkward Styles Happy Challah Days Sweatshirt (starting at $18.95; walmart.com)

This cozy sweatshirt will have everyone yelling “holla” (or “challah!”) this holiday season. Available in red, green, blue, gray and orange, and sizes small through 5X, the sweatshirt might just be the funniest on our list.

Blizzard Bay Holiday Squad Ugly Christmas Sweater (starting at $15; amazon.com)

The gang’s all here! Santa? Check. Rudolph? Accounted for. Rabbi? Oh yeah! Featuring a traditional holiday pattern, this sweater comes in sizes small through 2X and is perfect for your cozy holiday gatherings this season.

TJS Ugly Hanukkah Sweater This Is How We Jew It ($32.95; amazon.com)

It’s impossible not to hear Montell Jordan singing, “This is how we do iiiiiit” when looking at this Jewish-approved sweatshirt. Complete with Stars of David, menorahs and dreidels, this sweatshirt is majorly funny, unisex and available in sizes small through 2X.