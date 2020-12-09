(CNN) —

It’s officially crunch time for finding the absolute best gifts to give your loved ones this year.

To help you out, we’ve started compiling our favorite holiday gifts, but if you’re still stuck and don’t know what to get the guy in your life, we can help with that too. Whether it’s for your dad, brother, husband or friend, we searched the web far and wide to find this year’s best gifts for any guy. And if you’re looking for some more gift options, check out all our 2020 gift guides here.

For the guy who’s always in the kitchen

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker ($39.99; amazon.com)

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker PHOTO: Amazon

Eating breakfast in the morning while scrolling through the first few emails of the day is a new luxury for many people who are working from home. If the guy in your life loves to start off his day with a hearty and healthy breakfast sandwich (or two), this maker from Hamilton Beach is the ultimate kitchen gadget to kick-start his mornings.

ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Digital Cooking Food Meat Thermometer ($45.04, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Digital Cooking Food Meat Thermometer

If he’s picked up cooking as a new hobby, this digital meat thermometer can help him cook his next meal to the perfect temperature, whether it’s a medium-rare rib-eye or a giant turkey that’s been in the oven all day.

Cuisinart GR-4NP1 5-in-1 Griddler ($59, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Cuisinart GR-4NP1 5-in-1 Griddler PHOTO: Amazon

This 5-in-1 countertop griddler is the perfect addition to any guy’s kitchen if he enjoys cooking Sunday pancakes, the occasional weeknight burger dinner or even a quick lunchtime panini. With grill, griddle and panini capabilities, he’ll be breaking out this gadget all the time. Plus, its cooking plates are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffeepot (starting at $16.95; amazon.com)

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffeepot PHOTO: Amazon

For the caffeine fiends in your life, having a pitcher of cold brew in the fridge is a must. There’s nothing like pouring a cup from this Hario Mizudashi cold brew pot for your afternoon coffee kick. It was our pick for the best cold brew coffee maker of 2020, and we loved it for its sleek design and, of course, killer cold brew.

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce ($17.98; amazon.com and truff.com)

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce PHOTO: Amazon

For the guy who likes to turn up the heat, this gourmet hot sauce comes highly recommended from experts and editors alike. Packed with chili peppers, black truffle oil, agave nectar and more, this complex sauce is not only spicy, but its unique and delicious flavor will have him reaching for it again and again.

Rastelli’s Wagyu Burgers, 12-Pack ($59; rastellis.com)

Rastelli's Wagyu Burgers, 12-Pack PHOTO: Rastelli's

If he’s a meat-eater through and through, ordering him a pack of high-quality burgers for delivery is sure to get his mouth watering. This set from Rastelli’s comes with 12 beautifully marbled Wagyu burgers, but if burgers aren’t his thing, the meat delivery company offers tons of different alternatives such as rib-eyes, bacon and what might be the best salmon we’ve ever had.

West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit (starting at $20; uncommongoods.com)

West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

This brewing kit has everything he’ll need to brew his own gallon of IPA. Featuring hops sourced from Washington’s Yakima Valley, he can reuse this set again and again to brew beer with citrus, floral and spicy notes.

Wishacc Bamboo Book Stand (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Wishacc Bamboo Book Stand PHOTO: Amazon

For the cook who seemingly has all his favorite kitchen gadgets, a quality cookbook stand can end up being truly useful. This comes in three different sizes, allowing him to easily prop up his favorite cookbook or tablet. It even has page holders so that nothing closes.

Cool Stones Whiskey Gift Box Set ($33.99; amazon.com)

Cool Stones Whiskey Gift Box Set PHOTO: Amazon

True whiskey drinkers know that a traditional ice cube won’t suffice, since it’ll eventually water down the drink, so this whiskey stone set can be a game changer for the ultimate glass. Packaged in a wooden box, it contains eight granite whiskey stones, two glasses, tongs and even two coasters.

Instant Pot Duo Mini (starting at $59.99, originally starting at $79.95; amazon.com)

Instant Pot Duo Mini PHOTO: Amazon

Give him a chance to find out why nearly 118,000 people rate the Instant Pot Duo a 5-star product. This kitchen gadget comes in several different quart sizes and capabilities, but even the simplest version will allow him to do things like pressure cook, slow cook or even make yogurt in one compact machine.

Foodie Dice No. 1 Seasonal Dinners ($26.99; amazon.com)

Foodie Dice No. 1 Seasonal Dinners PHOTO: Amazon

Probably just like you, we’re so tired of deciding what’s for dinner each night. Gift your foodie a fun way to ideate new meals with these foodie dice. Just select five primary dice, a veggie die and roll for endless dinner options without the pressure.

Shiitake Mushroom Log Kit ($30; uncommongoods.com)

Shiitake Mushroom Log Kit PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

Is he a mushroom lover that also enjoys tending to his own plants? This mushroom log kit might be the ultimate niche gift. All he’ll have to do is soak the log and store it in a damp, cool place to grow shiitake mushrooms. He can even re-soak and harvest new mushrooms every six weeks for up to three years.

Sondiko Butame Torch ($18.99; amazon.com)

Sondiko Butame Torch PHOTO: Amazon

He’s been asking for a kitchen torch to caramelize his homemade crème brûlée and sear his steak. Make his wishes come true with this Amazon bestselling torch that’s under $20. Don’t fret though: It features a safety lock and a long angled nozzle for extra precaution.

For the tech-head

Apple AirPods Pro ($190, originally $249; amazon.com)

Apple AirPods Pro PHOTO: Apple

If you still don’t have a pair of AirPods Pro, well, what are you waiting for? We named them the best true wireless earbuds of 2020, and for good reason too. They’re small, they produce top-notch sound and they have excellent noise cancellation, second only to Bose’s brand-new QuietComfort Earbuds, according to our testing.

Bagsmart Electronic Organizer ($14.99; amazon.com)

Bagsmart Electronic Organizer PHOTO: Amazon

You love him but just cannot stand how unorganized all his tech gadgets and wires get. Help him organize with this nifty organizer bag that can fit all his cords, dongles, devices and chargers.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook ($28.74, originally $34; amazon.com)

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook PHOTO: Amazon

Once he tries the Rocketbook Smart Notebook, he’ll never go back. This is for the guy who needs to take his notes by hand, but wants to search his old notes even when he doesn’t have the notebook. Better yet, this comes with a pen and microfiber cloth making it able to be reused endlessly.

JBL Flip 5 ($89.95, originally $119.95; jbl.com)

JBL Flip 5 PHOTO: JBL

Whether he likes to relax with some tunes in the backyard or needs his jams turned all the way up when cooking or cleaning, this portable JBL speaker can bring the party anywhere. Available in tons of colors, including a customizable option, this speaker in his favorite hue will be a gift to remember.

Echo Flex ($9.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Echo Flex PHOTO: Amazon

Don’t miss the chance to grab the Echo Flex at a major discount. If he relies on Alexa for everything, he’ll love this plug-in mini smart speaker to meet his needs anywhere in the house.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Headphones ($278, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Headphones PHOTO: Amazon

The newly released Sony WH-1000XM4s are really the top of the line when it comes to headphones. We tested them against some of the field’s best, including Bose, Beats and JBL, but the Sonys were so good we named them both the best over-ear headphones and the best noise-canceling headphones of 2020.

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener ($29.98, originally $39.98; amazon.com)

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener PHOTO: Amazon

For the guy who wants to craft his perfect smart home, this garage door opener is a must. With this, he’ll be able to open and close the garage door from anywhere via an app on his phone and even invite up to three people to do the same.

Apple Watch Series 6 (starting at $469; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Series 6 PHOTO: Amazon

What might end up being the hottest gift this holiday season is here. The Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest in Apple’s ever popular smartwatch series, and this edition comes packed with new features like blood oxygen monitoring and a ton of fun new colors. The new watch is so good, we named it the best smartwatch of 2020.

Other gift ideas for guys

New York Times Custom Football Book ($72; uncommongoods.com)

New York Times Custom Football Book PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

A die-hard NFL fan will truly appreciate this custom football book that features 70 pages of reprinted coverage from the New York Times’ archives, allowing him to relive highlights of his favorite football games. You can even emboss his name on the front to make it that much more special.

Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion Beard Trimmer ($54.99, originally $59.99; target.com)

Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion Beard Trimmer PHOTO: Target

Some of these quarantine beards are getting out of hand, we know. If the man in your life looks like he’s ready to build himself a cabin in the woods, it might be high time for a trim, in which case you can’t get much better than this lithium ion beard trimmer from Wahl. It was our performance pick when we tested the best beard trimmers of 2020, and we loved its ability to shave clean lines and its long-lasting battery.

BottleNinjas Don Julio 1942 Tequila Candle ($50; etsy.com)

BottleNinjas Don Julio 1942 Tequila Candle PHOTO: Etsy

Snag a candle made from his beloved 1942 tequila bottle that he’ll want to display on his side table. Just pick his favorite scent and you’re good to go.

Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Bottle ($39.98; amazon.com)

Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Bottle PHOTO: Amazon

Our runner-up when we looked for the best water bottle of 2020, the Yeti Rambler is incredibly durable and, thanks to its dual-wall insulation, can keep drinks hot or cold for hours on end.

Knock Knock What I Love About Dad Fill in the Love Book ($10.62, originally $11.80; amazon.com)

Knock Knock What I Love About Dad Fill in the Love Book PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re trying to bring on the waterworks this holiday season, this fill-in-the-blank book gives you plenty of opportunities to get all sentimental and show your dad how much you really love him.

On-the-Go Gift Set With Toiletry Bag ($45; harrys.com)

On-the-Go Gift Set With Toiletry Bag PHOTO: Harry's

If your guy is looking to test out some new skin care, this set from Harry’s not only features a travel-size body wash, 2-in-1 shampoo conditioner, shave gel and face wash, but it also comes in a toiletry bag and includes a well-respected Harry’s razor.

Tile Pro ($29.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Tile Pro PHOTO: Amazon

We all know that person who just can’t seem to remember where they put something. Tiles are great for that forgetful someone, since they use a 400-foot Bluetooth range to find everything from keys to luggage.

For the one who wants to be comfy

Viktor Jurgen Neck Massage Pillow ($56.98; amazon.com)

Viktor Jurgen Neck Massage Pillow PHOTO: Amazon

A versatile massage pillow is the gift he didn’t realize he needed. This one delivers a deep massage to soothe his aching muscles. It warms up as you use it, and it’s suitable to be used on the neck, shoulders, back and even feet.

The Comfy Original Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket ($39.99, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

The Comfy Original Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket

We all know a guy who’s always trying to be comfy. Whether he wears his favorite hoodie or takes virtual meetings in his boxers, he’ll never wear anything uncomfortable. If that’s the case, this wearable blanket called the Comfy is a must-have. It’s oversized and made with microfiber and plush Sherpa so he can cuddle up on the couch in ultimate comfort.

Nautica Men’s Soft Woven 100% Cotton Elastic Waistband Sleep Pajama Pant (starting at $22.99; amazon.com)

Nautica Men's Soft Woven 100% Cotton Elastic Waistband Sleep Pajama Pant PHOTO: Amazon

Another gift for the guy always trying to be cozy, these loose-fitting pajama pants are made from soft cotton and have an elastic waistband so he can relax.

Colsen Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Portable Fire Pit ($129.99; amazon.com)

Colsen Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Portable Fire Pit PHOTO: Amazon

Sipping hot cocoa by the fire is our idea of the perfect wintery day. Gift the guy in your life a portable fire pit to snuggle up by. It’s fueled by rubbing alcohol, burns for just under an hour and is housed in a modern concrete design.

Men’s Wicked Good Moccasins ($79; llbean.com)

Men's Wicked Good Moccasins PHOTO: L.L.Bean

To finish off his new wardrobe of comfort essentials, these moccasins from L.L.Bean are the ultimate relief from tired feet. Stuffed with memory foam and shearling, these will keep his feet warm and cozy through the winter months and beyond.

Lululemon ABC Jogger ($128; lululemon.com)

Lululemon ABC Jogger PHOTO: Lululemon

With these joggers from Lululemon, you don’t have to choose between style and comfort when shopping for your man. With a fashionable cut and silhouette, and an incredibly cozy lining made of 100% recycled polyester, he’s never going to want to take these pants off.

Brooklinen Classic Starter Sheet Bundle (starting at $50.15 for a queen-size set, originally $59; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen Classic Starter Sheet Bundle PHOTO: Brooklinen

He may not think to buy himself new sheets, but he’ll sure be happy you chose to. Brooklinen is one of our favorite bedding brands that always feels luxurious. This starter set contains one fitted sheet and two pillowcases, giving him all his snuggle-up essentials.

UA Rival Fleece Hoodie ($45; underarmour.com)

UA Rival Fleece Hoodie PHOTO: Under Armour

An easy fleece hoodie like this one is for the guy who needs something lightweight to work out in, or to throw on for hanging around the house. Available in 15 colors, you’re sure to find one that fits his style.

For the wannabe fashionista

Topman Classic Fit T-Shirt ($10; nordstrom.com)

Topman Classic Fit T-Shirt PHOTO: Nordstrom

Whether your guy likes to keep it simple or has a more unique style, you can’t go wrong gifting a classic tee. This crewneck one by Topman is beloved for its softness and great fit, all for an affordable price.

Allbirds Men’s Wool Jumper ($135; allbirds.com)

Allbirds Men's Wool Jumper PHOTO: Allbirds

Cashmere sweaters are a closet staple every man and woman should have. But more often than not, they’re so expensive they don’t really seem worth it. Well, beloved shoe brand Allbirds (yeah, that Allbirds) has officially dipped its toes in clothes, and this wool jumper has really caught our eye. Available in black, gray and a limited-edition purple, it looks stylish, cozy and, most importantly, it falls in line with Allbirds’ focus on sustainability.

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Jacket ($199; backcountry.com)

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Jacket PHOTO: Backcountry

Cold weather is right around the corner (if it hasn’t already hit you yet), so to keep him nice and warm while still looking good, get him this retro jacket from Patagonia. It’s made from super-fluffy and comfy fleece, perfect for cold days lounging around the house or when he has to brave the chilly temps to run errands.

Nike Blazer Mid ‘77 Vintage Sneaker ($100; nordstrom.com)

Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage Sneaker PHOTO: Nordstrom

We all know a true sneakerhead can never have too many shoes. This high-top Nike sneaker gives serious vintage basketball vibes that he’ll be excited to throw on each time.

WeciBor Men’s Cotton Crew Socks, 12-Pack ($23.99; amazon.com)

WeciBor Men's Cotton Crew Socks, 12-Pack PHOTO: Amazon

Don’t get us wrong: Giving socks can feel like the most generic gift ever. But for the guy who is always trying to add some pizazz to his outfit or if you need a stocking stuffer, these socks are a hit. They come in a 12-pack in patterns like foods, iconic paintings and former presidents.

The North Face Thermoball Eco Jacket ($199; thenorthface.com)

The North Face Thermoball Eco Jacket PHOTO: The North Face

If you think he wants a sleeker jacket that he can pack down and take anywhere, The North Face’s Thermoball is the way to go. Made from postconsumer recycled content and available in 12 stylish colors, he’ll bring this jacket with him everywhere he goes.

Carhartt Washed Duck Sherpa-Lined Jacket (starting at $119.99; carhartt.com)

Carhartt Washed Duck Sherpa-Lined Jacket PHOTO: Carhartt

For the rough and tough, he needs a durable jacket he can rely on. Luckily, Carhartt makes some of the sturdiest clothing on the market, and its Sherpa-lined jacket is no exception. Made with the brand’s famous cotton duck material, it’s ready for the coldest and windiest of days.