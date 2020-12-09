(CNN) —

The holiday gifting season is officially upon us. For those of you in relationships, figuring out what gift you’re going to get your partner should be top of mind. Now, it can’t be any run-of-the-mill gift, of course — it has to be special in some way, whether it reminds them of a shared memory or a gift that you absolutely know they’ll love.

So to help you find the perfect present for your perfect partner, we’ve compiled 33 gifts that will really show them how much you care. Looking for more ideas? Check out all our gift guides here.

Mejuri Boyfriend Bold Bracelet ($155; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Boyfriend Bold Bracelet PHOTO: Mejuri

Let your partner know you love them with this beautiful and timeless gold bracelet from Mejuri. Made from 14K solid gold pieces, the piece is more resistant to scratches, doesn’t wear easily and won’t oxidize or discolor.

Grafomap (starting at $49; grafomap.com)

Grafomap PHOTO: Grafomap

One of the more heartfelt options on our list, this customizable map lets you turn any location into a beautiful piece of art. Whether it’s where you first met, where you shared your first kiss or your European vacation, you’ll be able to always remember the times you spent together.

Rifle Paper Co. Botanical Gift Set ($60; riflepaperco.com)

Rifle Paper Co. Botanical Gift Set PHOTO: Rifle Paper Co.

Freshen up your loved one’s home office with this cute stationery set that includes three notebooks, a pen, a porcelain tray and more. Rifle Paper Co. also offers different designs of this holiday set, such as Garden Party, Strawberry Fields and more.

UnwiltedPaperFlowers Pink Lemonade Crepe Paper Flower Arrangement ($59.50, originally $85; etsy.com)

UnwiltedPaperFlowers Pink Lemonade Crepe Paper Flower Arrangement PHOTO: Etsy

If your partner loves flowers, opt for these beautifully handcrafted flower arrangements made from paper. This Etsy shop has tons of arrangements to choose from so you can find the perfect bloom for your loved one.

PoshChicStore Custom 3D Photo Lamp (starting at $46.99; etsy.com)

PoshChicStore Custom 3D Photo Lamp PHOTO: Etsy

This Etsy shop will turn any photo into a gorgeous 3D photo lamp so you can display your moments together.

Original Casper Pillow ($59, originally $65; casper.com)

Original Casper Pillow PHOTO: Casper

Getting the rest you need is important, so make sure your better half can get a better night’s sleep with Casper’s Original Pillow. Made with a down alternative, it’s super soft but still provides support.

Courant Catch:1 ($56, originally $80; staycourant.com)

Courant Catch:1 PHOTO: Courant

Keep your significant other’s devices charged up with this luxurious wireless charger from Courant. It’s crafted with leather and aluminum alloy for a high-end look and feel.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399.99; dyson.com)

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer PHOTO: Dyson

One of our favorite gifts to give this season, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is a splurge-worthy option that we tried ourselves and absolutely love — perfect for anyone who wants to cut their morning hair routine in half.

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner ($22; stilacosmetics.com)

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner PHOTO: Stila Cosmetics

Buying makeup for your significant other can be a dangerous game, especially if you don’t know their preferences and routines. However, you can’t go wrong with this eyeliner from Stila, which was our pick for best overall liquid eyeliner.

Personalized Hearts 4-Across Game ($85; uncommongoods.com)

Personalized Hearts 4-Across Game PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

Add your names or anniversary date to this cute four-across game to make the perfect gift for your loved one.

TheMoonCorner Custom Star Map (starting at $23.30; etsy.com)

TheMoonCorner Custom Star Map PHOTO: Etsy

If you’ve got a romantic on your hands, they’ll love this custom star map that shows the night sky on any date at any location. Hint: Your anniversary or when you first met would be a safe bet to get their heart melting.

Theragun Mini ($199; theragun.com)

Theragun Mini PHOTO: Theragun

If your significant other has taken the pandemic as an opportunity to get fit, they’ll love this mini massager from Theragun. It’s a portable gadget that you can bring anywhere you want, and when we tested it ourselves, we loved how much power it brought in such a small package.

Ugg Scuffette II ($89.95; amazon.com and zappos.com)

Ugg Scuffette II PHOTO: Amazon

Slippers are a must-have these days, and there aren’t many that are as comfortable and stylish as these slides from Ugg. They come in six colors and have a soft wool lining so your partner can stay comfy and cozy all day long.

L.L.Bean Wicked Good Moccasins ($79; llbean.com)

L.L.Bean Wicked Good Moccasins PHOTO: L.L.Bean

If Uggs aren’t your style, try these classics from L.L.Bean. With a memory foam sole and men’s and women’s styles, they’ll keep your feet warm and supported all day long.

FineTurkishBathRobes Personalized Unisex Hooded Bathrobe (starting at $59; etsy.com)

FineTurkishBathRobes Personalized Unisex Hooded Bathrobe PHOTO: Etsy

Personalize this robe with their name or a special message under 13 characters so they can bundle up in this soft, 100% ring-spun premium Turkish cotton robe.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, Red Holiday Edition ($48.88, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, Red Holiday Edition PHOTO: Amazon

Revamp your partner’s hair game with this one-step hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon. This Red Holiday Edition color is one of the few that will arrive before Christmas if you order now.

Lululemon 28-Inch Align Pant ($98; lululemon.com)

Lululemon 28-Inch Align Pant PHOTO: Lululemon

Lululemon’s cult-favorite Align leggings are incredibly soft, comfortable and stylish. They come in 16 different colorways, so you can snag them in your loved one’s favorite color. If the $98 price tag is a little too steep, check out these $24 lookalikes.

Lunya Washable Silk Set ($178; lunya.co)

Lunya Washable Silk Set PHOTO: Lunya

Treat her to a luxurious night of sleep with this washable silk sleep set from Lunya. Incredibly soft, roomy and, best of all, machine-washable, she’ll want to stay in these all day.

How Do I Love Thee From A-Z Bound Love Letter ($20; uncommongoods.com)

How Do I Love Thee From A-Z Bound Love Letter PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

This fill-in-the-blank notebook lets you write your own letters to your lover with prompts for every letter in the alphabet.

Tayto Potato USB Heated Slippers ($39; smokonow.com)

Tayto Potato USB Heated Slippers PHOTO: Smoko

For the ones obsessed with all things cute and adorable, anything from Smoko will immediately win their heart. We especially like these potato slippers that heat up your feet.

Parachute Linen Sheet Set (starting at $149; parachute.com)

Parachute Linen Sheet Set PHOTO: Parachute

If your loved one prefers their bed over their couch, dinner table and desk, make sure they stay cozy with a set of high-quality linen sheets from Parachute. We tested them alongside nine other top-rated sets, but Parachute prevailed as our pick for the best linen sheets of 2020.

Create Your Own Reel Viewer (starting at $14.95; uncommongoods.com)

Create Your Own Reel Viewer PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

Fill this reel viewer with images from when you first met for a romantic and nostalgic gift.

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce ($17.98; truff.com and amazon.com)

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce PHOTO: Amazon

If your partner is obsessed with hot sauce, they’ll love this gourmet option from Truff, which is infused with black truffle oil, agave nectar and more.

Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker ($15.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker PHOTO: Amazon

For the caffeine-addicted, this cold brew coffee maker from Takeya can add a little kick to their afternoon iced coffee. It was our pick for the best tumble-and-travel option when we tested the best cold brew coffee makers of 2020.

Birth Month Flower Earrings ($40; uncommongoods.com)

Birth Month Flower Earrings PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

These personalized earrings have dried birth month flowers set inside their casings, so you can get your partner a pair specific to them.

Personalized Tree Wood Carving (starting at $85; uncommongoods.com)

Personalized Tree Wood Carving PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

It’s not quite the same as a real tree, but you can still have your initials carved into this beautiful wooden carving so your love can be remembered forever.

ABC Jogger 30-Inch Warpstreme ($128; lululemon.com)

ABC Jogger 30-Inch Warpstreme PHOTO: Lululemon

These joggers from Lululemon will be your guy’s new favorite pair of pants. They’re made with Lululemon’s soft, breathable and stretchy Warpstreme fabric, and he’ll never want to take them off.

Urban Map Glass ($16; uncommongoods.com)

Urban Map Glass PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

If your significant other has a favorite city, these urban map glasses are a surefire winner. They can enjoy their favorite drink while reminiscing about memories made in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York or nearly any other major city in the US.

Remington Smart Beard Trimmer ($69.42; amazon.com)

Remington Smart Beard Trimmer PHOTO: Amazon

If his quarantine beard is getting a little out of hand, drop a hint with this smart beard trimmer from Remington. It was the best beard trimmer of 2020 when we tested the top-rated trimmers on the market.

PrettyUniquePrints Personalized Couple Print (starting at $20.70; etsy.com)

PrettyUniquePrints Personalized Couple Print PHOTO: Etsy

This simple art piece is a personalized print to commemorate your love.

Esarora Ice Roller ($24.99; amazon.com)

Esarora Ice Roller PHOTO: Amazon

This ice roller is immensely popular on the internet, and for good reason. It’s an easy way to help reduce under-eye puffiness, and it’s fantastic for relieving migraines and headaches.

Infuse & Pour Alcohol Kit ($25; uncommongoods.com)

Infuse & Pour Alcohol Kit PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

Give a gift that you and your partner can do together in this infuse-and-pour alcohol kit. It comes with bottles filled with dehydrated fruits and spices, so all you have to do is add your favorite spirit and enjoy.

TableTopics Couples: Questions to Start Great Conversations ($25; amazon.com)

TableTopics Couples: Questions to Start Great Conversations PHOTO: Amazon

Let’s face it: If you’re living with your significant other and you’re both at home all day, there just might not be tons to talk about all the time. If that’s the case and you want to respark your conversations, check out this box of conversation starters.