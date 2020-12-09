(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on boots from Toms, discounted face masks and other healthy gadgets at Amazon and savings on gifts from shopDisney. All that and more, below.

Face masks, hand sanitizer and more PHOTO: Amazon

Today only, you can save up to 40% on health supplies including face masks, hand sanitizer, digital thermometers and more at Amazon. Both disposable and reusable masks are available, as well as goggles and a handful of face shields.

shopDisney PHOTO: shopDisney

If you’re shopping for a Disney lover (or you are one yourself), you’ll be glad to hear you can get up to 40% off gifts for him and her. Snag a cute sweater, some accessories or even a pack of holiday-themed face masks now through December 10.

Jachs NY PHOTO: Jachs NY

Every guy could use another pair of joggers, and Jachs NY is having a massive sale so you can save and revamp your go-to work from home uniform. Many styles from the brand are 60% off, including the new Soft Touch Knits. And if you buy two or more items from the Soft Touch Knits you can save an extra 20% off with code SOFT.

Toms PHOTO: Toms

For 48 hours only, all boots from Toms are 40% off with code BOOTS40. Styles for men women and kids are all discounted so you can save on stylish wedges, waterproof boots, chukkas and more at the massive sale.

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon PHOTO: Lenovo

The tech brand is offering up to 70% markdowns on laptops and more, including our pick for the best business laptop, the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon, which starts at $949, down from $2,279. You can also save on other popular Lenovo products such as gaming laptops, desktop components and more.

More deals to shop

For more great deals check out CNN Coupons