Today, you’ll find a deal on boots from Toms, discounted face masks and other healthy gadgets at Amazon and savings on gifts from shopDisney. All that and more, below.
Healthy gadgets
Today only, you can save up to 40% on health supplies including face masks, hand sanitizer, digital thermometers and more at Amazon. Both disposable and reusable masks are available, as well as goggles and a handful of face shields.
shopDisney
If you’re shopping for a Disney lover (or you are one yourself), you’ll be glad to hear you can get up to 40% off gifts for him and her. Snag a cute sweater, some accessories or even a pack of holiday-themed face masks now through December 10.
Jachs NY
Every guy could use another pair of joggers, and Jachs NY is having a massive sale so you can save and revamp your go-to work from home uniform. Many styles from the brand are 60% off, including the new Soft Touch Knits. And if you buy two or more items from the Soft Touch Knits you can save an extra 20% off with code SOFT.
Toms
For 48 hours only, all boots from Toms are 40% off with code BOOTS40. Styles for men women and kids are all discounted so you can save on stylish wedges, waterproof boots, chukkas and more at the massive sale.
Lenovo
The tech brand is offering up to 70% markdowns on laptops and more, including our pick for the best business laptop, the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon, which starts at $949, down from $2,279. You can also save on other popular Lenovo products such as gaming laptops, desktop components and more.
More deals to shop
- The furniture and decor brand Arhaus is offering 30% off everything through December 21.
- Save on headphones and portable speakers from JBL, including our pick for best budget over-ear headphones, the JBL Live 650BTNC, which are even cheaper at $129.95.
- Protect your home for less with the Eufy Security Wireless Video Doorbell, which is $80 off today only at $139.99.
- Standing desks and converters from Flexispot are on sale, including our pick for best standing desk converter, which is $50 off with code XMAS50.
- Take up to 50% off fashion denim and tops, up to 50% off boys new active arrivals and an extra 40% off clearance at kid’s clothing store Oshkosh B’gosh.
- Vineyard Vines is offering 30% to 70% off everything sitewide with code JOLLY through December 13.
- Get up to 42% off select Anker wireless earbuds at Amazon today.
- Snag 25% off purchases of $50 or more at Rifle Paper Co., excluding rugs, pillows and wallpaper with code MERRY25
- Save up to $350 on mattresses and get free organic sheet set from Leesa.
- Grab 25% off SodaStream bundles with prices as low as $59.99 today at Amazon.
For more great deals check out CNN Coupons