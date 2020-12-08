'Unprecedented' high-res image of sunspot captured by new solar telescope

(CNN) Sunspots -- dark areas on the sun -- help scientists track activity on the surface of our solar system's star. These dark spots are the origin point for the explosive flares and ejections that release light, solar material and energy into space.

This "space weather" caused by the sun is important to understand because it can impact the power grid, satellites, GPS, airlines, rockets and astronauts working in space.

The National Science Foundation's Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope, a new solar observatory based in Hawaii, has released its first image of the sun, which captures that activity in striking detail.

"While the start of telescope operations has been slightly delayed due to the impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic, this image represents an early preview of the unprecedented capabilities that the facility will bring to bear on our understanding of the Sun," said David Boboltz, NSF program director for the Inouye Solar Telescope, in a statement

This image, taken on January 28, was one of the first of a new solar cycle. It was taken shortly after the sun reached its last solar minimum in December 2019, when the sun was less active and had fewer spots. Every 11 years, the sun completes a solar cycle and begins a new one.

