(CNN) President Donald Trump will leave Washington in 43 days. Trumpism, however, isn't going anywhere.

Republicans who value their political careers — or their own safety — are finding it impossible to publicly admit the obvious fact that President-elect Joe Biden won the election by millions of votes. Georgia US Senate candidate Kelly Loeffler repeatedly dodged the question at a Sunday debate, following Trump's false claims the previous night of a stolen election. In a Washington Post survey, only 27 of 249 Republican federal lawmakers acknowledged Biden's win.

Local officials, many of them Republicans who nevertheless confirmed Biden's state victories, have shown far more courage and integrity than Washington leaders. But the denialism comes with potential danger. An armed pro-Trump group showed up at the house of a senior Democratic official involved in certifying results in Michigan . And a Republican official in Georgia who helped certify the results there has publicly warned that the President's rhetoric will get somebody killed. Trump is already calling for loyalists to oust former allies like Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, who put the Constitution before fealty to the President.

There are two theories about what happens next. Trump's influence could ebb once he is deprived of his platform and politics moves on without him. Or, exiled to his gold-plated palace in Florida, will the former President still hold the GOP in his thrall, hinting he may run in the 2024 presidential primary and acting as a kingmaker in other races?

Even if Trump fades away, the corrosive elements of his creed — assaulting truth, undermining the integrity of elections, desecrating good governance, demonizing the media, and disdaining science and fact — will take years to flush out of American politics.