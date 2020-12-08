This designer wants to make gourmet food out of chicken feathers
Design student Sorawut Kittibanthorn has created an alternative protein using chicken feathers. He showcases them in high-end gourmet dishes, like this "beef" tartare with smashed avocado, raw egg yolk, red onion, parsley, dill, chili flakes and capers.
This designer wants to make gourmet food out of chicken feathers
This designer wants to make gourmet food out of chicken feathers
Kittibanthorn created the protein as part of his master's degree in future materials at London's Central Saint Martins art school. Here, he pays homage to the protein's origin by creating a white feather meat "wing" served with truffle foam, roasted purple cauliflower, malabar spinach and ruby corn.
This designer wants to make gourmet food out of chicken feathers
His sample dishes show the versatility of the feather protein. Here, the feather "meat" is marinated in curry spices, and served with pumpkin puree, roasted sesame, flaxseeds, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds.
This designer wants to make gourmet food out of chicken feathers
In this dish, the feather-based protein is transformed into a "fish fillet," flavored with salt water and crusted with chia seeds. It's served with a creamy seafood sauce, garnished with dill and topped with salmon roe.
This designer wants to make gourmet food out of chicken feathers
Kittibanthorn experimented with differen