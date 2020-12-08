Oklahoma woman with Covid-19 received 3 false negative tests before being diagnosed. Now she's warning people to remain vigilant

(CNN) A woman in Oklahoma with worsening cold-like symptoms tested negative for Covid-19 three times before receiving a positive test. Now, she wants others to know to not solely rely on test results if they are feeling sick.

"Just like everything this year it was a perfect storm of just awful coincidences," Lesley Shollmier, of Tulsa, told CNN. "I started feeling sick a few days before Thanksgiving and took a test. I assumed I was negative, like the test said."

The 42-year-old said she woke up a couple days before Thanksgiving feeling like she was coming down with a cold. Just to be on the safe side, she decided to get a rapid Covid-19 test on November 24 before being around family.

The test came back negative. So, Shollmier decided to continue her plans to host Thanksgiving dinner. This year, she and her husband had a smaller holiday gathering, with just her mother, brother and sister-in-law in attendance.

All of them have been around each other during the pandemic, Shollmier said. They have been mostly working from home and taking precautions.

Read More