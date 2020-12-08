Postal service honors Japanese American vets and a Chinese American scientist with new stamps

(CNN) Stamp collecting may not be for everyone, but three upcoming stamp releases are definitely worth saving.

The US Postal Service is releasing three new stamps next year inspired by the achievements and culture of Asian Americans. The stamps will honor Japanese Americans who fought in World War II, Chien-Shiung Wu, a Chinese American nuclear physicist, and the Lunar New Year.

"The new 2021 stamps are designed to look beautiful on your envelopes, to be educational and to appeal to collectors and pen pals around the world," said William Gicker, the postal service's stamp services director, in a news release . "As always, the program offers a variety of subjects celebrating American culture and history, and this year, we made a special effort to include a little fun."

The Lunar New Year stamp is the second in a series of 12 stamps to be released that correspond with the Chinese zodiac. This year's release celebrates the Year of the Ox, and was designed by art director Antonio Alcalá with original art from artist Camille Chew.

Another commemorative stamp features an illustration of a photograph of a Japanese American soldier, one of nearly 33,000 who served in the US Army in World War II. Written on the stamp is "Go for Broke," the motto of the all-Japanese American 100th Infantry Battalion and 442nd Regimental Combat Team that saw heavy combat in Italy. The stamp was designed by Alcalá.

