Family of Black man killed during manhunt for other person wants answers after state investigators decline case

(CNN) The family of a Black man killed by police while entering his own home in Columbus, Ohio, last week, is asking for answers after the state's criminal investigations bureau declined to look into the case due to a three-day delay in police calling for assistance.

Casey Goodson, 23, was fatally shot by a 17-year veteran of the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, identified as deputy Jason Meade, working for the US Marshal's fugitive task force looking for violent offenders Friday. The victim was not the person being sought by the US Marshal's Task Force, Columbus Police said.

CNN reached out to the Franklin Sheriff's Office for comment but has not yet heard back.

"At this point, witness testimony and physical evidence raise serious concerns about why Casey was even confronted, let alone why he was shot dead while entering his own home," Walton said.

Goodson had put his keys into his door before he was shot and fell into the kitchen, where his 5-year-old brother and his 72-year-old grandmother saw him lying on the ground with a Subway sandwich, the family's attorney, Sean Walton, told CNN.

