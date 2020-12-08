New Los Angeles DA announces end to cash bail, the death penalty and trying children as adults

(CNN) Newly elected Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced sweeping plans for criminal justice reform as he was sworn into office Monday.

Gascón defeated 8-year incumbent Jackie Lacey. As he assumed the head of the largest prosecutor's office in the nation Monday, he said his new agenda for Los Angeles -- which includes ending cash bail for certain minor offenses, the death penalty and the practice of charging juveniles as adults -- will differ from his predecessor's in order to better prevent crime, reduce recidivism, and restore victims.

"I recognize that these are big changes, but they are changes that will enable us to actually affect the truly vulnerable," Gascón said.

End to cash bail and the death penalty

Gascón announced he is immediately ending the cash bail system, adding that experts believe hundreds of incarcerated individuals would be eligible for released tomorrow under a new pretrial release policy. He said his office will also roll out a plan to eliminate all bail in the nation's most populous county beginning January 1, 2021.

