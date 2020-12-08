A Black woman is suing Fort Worth following 'unlawful' home raid, lawsuit says

(CNN) A peaceful night eating dinner became an hours-long nightmare for Nelda Price and her husband.

Price was in her nightgown and her husband was in his pajamas when Fort Worth police officers "smashed in the doors of the residence and stormed into the house with guns drawn" on March 11, according to a lawsuit filed by Price against the city of Fort Worth on behalf of her and her late husband, John.

The two 69-year-olds, who are Black, were not given verbal warning before police busted through their front door, the lawsuit claims. They were zip-cuffed on their front yard for hours as officers ransacked their home, the suit says.

The filing claims that once the Prices were allowed to return to their home, it was destroyed. It claims a warrant was on a table, noting that officers were looking for methamphetamines, narcotics trafficking and anything pertaining to narcotics trafficking organization.

The warrant, obtained by CNN through Price's attorney, authorized the police to enter without knocking and announcing themselves before entry. It also shows that no items were seized during the search of the Price home.

