55% of FDNY firefighters wouldn't get a Covid-19 vaccine if offered by the department, poll finds

Despite research that shows firefighters were 15 times more likely to be infected, a majority of those who took the poll declined the offer of a vaccine.

Over 2,000 firefighters, or about 25% of the department's approximately 8,200 members, responded to the poll, according to Uniformed Firefighters Association President Andrew Ansbro.

The poll, which closed on December 5, asked firefighters, "Will you get the COVID-19 Vaccine from Pfizer when the Department makes it available?" with "Yes" or "No" answers, according to the results provided to CNN by Ansbro.

Over 1,100 firefighters, or 54.7%, said they would not get the vaccine while 929, or 45.3%, said they would, according to Ansbro.