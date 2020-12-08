She gave birth to a healthy baby but died of Covid-19 before she could hold him

(CNN) Erika Becerra was eight months pregnant when she was diagnosed with Covid-19. In November, she was induced and gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

After an otherwise normal delivery in Detroit, Michigan, Becerra was immediately intubated because she was having trouble breathing. Three weeks later, on Friday, Becerra died.

Because she was intubated and Covid-19 positive, she never got the opportunity to hold her son, her brother, Michael Avilez, told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Tuesday.

Becerra, 33, was one of the 15,658 Covid 19 deaths over the last seven days , making it the deadliest week for the coronavirus since April in the US. For the sixth day in a row, more than 100,000 people are being treated for the virus in hospitals across the country.

"Erica was the most wonderful person you could ever meet," Avilez said. "For her, other people's happiness was her happiness."