Climber is rescued alive after falling 15 feet into a volcanic crevice on Mount Hood

(CNN) A climber who had stopped to rest during an expedition on Mount Hood was rescued after falling into a snow-covered volcanic crevice.

Caroline Sundbaum, 32, of Portland, Oregon, was climbing the mountain at around 11,200 feet on Friday when another climber saw her sit down to rest on her pack and then disappear, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Mount Hood is an active volcano, so climbers are used to a rotten egg odor that often comes from hydrogen sulfide that vents through the rocks in areas called fumaroles.

Sundbaum fell 15 feet into a fumarole. The climber who saw Sundbaum disappear sprang to action, first calling 911 and then lowering a rope to get her out even before rescue operations got to their location, according to the sheriff's office release.

According to the Portland Mountain Rescue (PMR), Mount Hood has many small fumaroles, but climbers are most familiar with two in the upper crater, known as Hot Rocks and Devil's Kitchen.

