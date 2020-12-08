Everest conqueror and mountaineering icon Doug Scott dies aged 79

(CNN) Mountaineer Doug Scott, who was part of the first UK team to summit Mount Everest via the south-west face, has passed away at the age of 79.

Scott spent the later years of his life helping people in the Himalayas and founded the charity Community Action Nepal (CAN) in 1989.

The organization, which seeks to support local communities, confirmed his death in a tweet on Monday. Reports from British media say Scott had been battling with cancer.

"With a heavy heart we inform you that our Founder and great friend, Doug Scott, passed away peacefully this morning, at his home with his family around him," it wrote

"We ask for privacy at this time, but will be making a full and proper announcement in the coming days. Thank you all."