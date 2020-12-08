Erbil (CNN) At least seven people have been killed in ongoing violent protests since Sunday in northern Iraq, where government workers are demanding their salaries be paid as Covid-19 plunges the country into economic turmoil.

Six protesters were killed after local security forces opened fire to disperse crowds in various parts of Sulaymaniyah province. A security officer also died of his injuries after clashing with protestors. At least 12 others were wounded.

Hundreds of protesters demonstrated in the city of Sulaymaniyah and other cities nearby, saying they have not received their monthly pay checks since October. More than 1.25 million people are employed by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

In recent days, protesters have also set fire to government buildings and political parties' headquarters. Security forces have used live bullets and tear gas to disperse the demonstrations, witnesses and health officials told CNN on condition of anonymity.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq condemned "acts of violence" in the province, saying in a statement on Monday that "the right to peaceful protest must be protected and it is imperative that demonstrations remain peaceful."

