Couple weds in full PPE hours after bride tests positive for Covid-19

(CNN) Traditional Indian wedding finery gave way to hazmat suits and masks in a remote north Indian village, after the bride tested positive for Covid-19 just hours before the marriage, a local health official said.

The couple, whose names were not made public, decided to go ahead with the ceremony on Sunday in the courtyard of the Covid-19 quarantine center in Baran, in the western state of Rajasthan -- their protective gear giving it an otherworldly feel.

Under a bright red canopy and in front of the holy fire, the bride and groom exchanged garlands wearing matching blue hazmat suits, visors and face masks.

The priest, looking like an astronaut in a white hazmat suit and matching hood, chanted verses from Hindu scriptures while traditional wedding songs played in the background.

The bride and groom exchange garlands in Baran, Rajasthan, India.

The bride had been admitted to the center, where patients are kept under watch, after she and a family member tested positive, health official Rajendra Meena told Reuters partner ANI.

