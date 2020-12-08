(CNN) Therapy looks a lot different these days for Alexandra Talty.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the Southampton, New York-based writer attended a few sessions with different therapists in person. Once the pandemic hit, however, she decided she didn't want to be inside a confined space with someone who could possibly be a vector for the virus.

So Talty improvised, and for a group session with another family member she asked to meet with a new therapist in the therapist's backyard.

The three wore masks until they sat, then took them off. They all sat a minimum of 6 feet apart. Save for the therapist's dog, which periodically yipped and yapped at Talty's feet, the experience was typical — Talty and her family member shared feelings, answered questions and did a whole lot of reflecting. Everything just unfolded outside.

"Outdoor therapy is a great alternative for people who wouldn't feel comfortable going into an office right now," Talty, 32, said. "It's definitely something I would do again."