(CNN) Five emergency responders were killed when a helicopter crashed during a search and rescue operation in the French Alps, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

Macron tweeted Tuesday that the crash took place in the Savoie department. One person was injured in the incident and is "fighting for their life."

Three of the victims were members of the French Air Rescue and two were from the CRS Alps, a mountain police unit that provides medical and rescue services.

Macron said that the France nation would support the "families, friends and colleagues of these French heroes."

Pascal Bolot, a Savoie official, said at a news conference Tuesday night that the pilot of the crash was being evacuated in "difficult condition."

Read More