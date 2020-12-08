(CNN) —

Holiday shopping can be, admittedly, a bit overwhelming. With thousands of options, it can be hard to find gifts that are worthy of your favorite people. But on Amazon, it’s easier to cut through the clutter to discover the most beloved products across home, beauty, fashion and tech, thanks in large part to filters and extremely passionate online reviewers.

So to help you out with your holiday shopping, we found top-rated items on Amazon with a 5-star or nearly 5-star rating, and hundreds — if not thousands — of positive reviews.

To be sure these were indeed highly rated products backed by real consumers, we used third-party tools, including FakeSpot, to filter out any products or sellers with reviews that were deceptive. To read more about how to avoid falling victim to fake reviews when shopping, read our guide here.

Beauty

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush, Red Holiday Edition ($48.88, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush, Red Holiday Edition PHOTO: Amazon

With more than 70,000 5-star reviews, this hair dryer and hot air brush uses ionic technology to create voluminous, shiny hair in just a few swipes. Many colors aren’t in stock until late December, but the Red Holiday edition still has inventory and is ready to ship.

Chloven 45 Hair Scrunchies ($9.99; amazon.com)

Between VSCO girls and ‘90s fashion trends making huge comebacks, scrunchies are everywhere right now. With this 45-scrunchie set, you can have one in every color of the rainbow — and then some.

Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask Sheet ($11.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Just about everyone loves a face mask, and this set of 16 is less than $12. With over 13,000 reviews and a nearly 5-star rating, these masks aim to do everything from smooth to brighten and hydrate your skin. Perfect for the person who needs a little R&R.

Esarora Ice Roller ($24.99; amazon.com)

As Underscored has noted, this seemingly simple ice roller is beloved by the likes of Jimmy Fallon and model Karlie Kloss for its reported ability to do everything from de-puff the face to relieve migraine and muscle pain.

Nyx Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner ($7.99, originally $9; amazon.com)

Makeup fans know that one of the pillars of a great look is an eyeliner that stays put. Though this one comes at a fraction of the cost of designer favorites, its 14,000-plus positive reviews — vouching for its ability to stick on through sweat, tears, humidity and even water parks — speak for themselves.

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer ($22.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Though this face cream screams “retinol,” it’s so much more. Packed with ultra-nourishing hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and jojoba oil, this cream promises to hydrate and brighten skin without drying you out. It’s also gentle enough to use in the morning and at night.

Vitamin C Facial Cleanser ($19.97; amazon.com)

From breakouts to fine lines to dullness, vitamin C can handle it all. This cleanser, which is packed with the highly effective ingredient, tops Amazon’s best-selling cleansers with more than 7,500 positive reviews.

New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask ($16.95, amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

A clarifying mask like this one uses minerals and nourishing vitamins to tighten pores and leave the skin looking clearer, brighter and more even.

Makartt Universal Clear Nail Polish Organizer ($27.89, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Consider this the ultimate briefcase for the beauty obsessed, with its ability to keep a whopping 48 nail polish bottles in neat, organized rows.

Deciniee Jade Roller and Gua Sha Tools Set ($15.99, originally $19.98; amazon.com)

With their promises to lift and smooth skin with just a few delicate swipes of jade or rose quartz, jade rollers and gua sha massage have skyrocketed in popularity this year. This set ensures the skin care lover in your life is up to date on one of the biggest beauty trends.

Ellis James Designs Large Travel Makeup Bag Organizer ($29.95; amazon.com)

It’s hard to find a toiletry bag that can hold everything, but this one comes close with deep pockets, zippers and special compartments for brushes and hot tools.

Kipozi Professional Titanium Flat Iron Hair Straightener ($37.06; amazon.com)

With an LCD display that allows you to control the temperature and wide, 1.75-inch plates, this hair straightener has earned more than 5,500 5-star reviews. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “Conair, Chi, Revlon… Out of all of those, THIS ONE IS THE BEST.”

Mario Badescu Facial Spray ($19; amazon.com)

Beloved by beauty bloggers and skin care addicts, this spray instantly hydrates skin with just a few spritzes, which makes it perfect for air travel, and it can even be used to set makeup.

Home

Zulay Milk Frother (starting at $12.74; amazon.com)

For all the coffee-holics, this milk frother will provide you with a Starbucks-style drink without having to leave your apartment. It comes in 24 colors and can be cleaned easily using hot water.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase 2-pack ($9.99, originally $13.99; amazon.com)

This pillowcase not only looks chic but can protect your hair from breakage as you sleep. With 16 colors to choose from, it also claims to reduce facial sleep lines so you wake up looking fresh.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker ($19.99, amazon.com)

Just choose your setting, set the timer and before you know it, you’ll have perfectly cooked eggs. This makes a great gift for both workaholics and amateur egg chefs.

Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket (starting at $22.99; amazon.com)

Give the gift of comfort with this ultra-cozy sherpa fleece blanket. Available in 18 colors and multiple sizes, one side has a soft fleece layer and the flipside has plush sherpa for a cozy covering in any situation.

Cards Against Humanity ($25, amazon.com)

This game, described as “a party game for horrible people,” is sure to be a hit at the next adults-only game night. If you’ve never played, we won’t spoil it for you — just trust the 5-star rating from over 63,000 reviews.

Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket (starting at $32.99, amazon.com)

This classic throw blanket is a must-have when winter rolls around. The distinctive pattern distinguishes it from similar options, and you can choose from six colors that will match any decor.

Poo-Pourri Citrus Spray ($9.69; amazon.com)

An odor masker that will leave your bathroom smelling like citrus, this could make an excellent gift for your favorite host or hostess.

Tech

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player ($21.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Roku’s latest streaming device doesn’t pack many bells or whistles, and that’s just fine. At just shy of $30, it can stream almost any service including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Hulu at 1080p HD.

Charging Station for Multiple Devices ($29.99; amazon.com)

Whether it goes in the family room or on your desk, this cradle not only holds your phones in a landscape fashion, but includes plugs for power and easy cable management.

Omoton Cell Phone Stand, 2-pack ($15.99; amazon.com)

You get not one, but two sleek metal phone stands with this deal, though you will need to bring your own power adapter and cable.

Anker 40-Watt 5-Port USB Wall Charger ($22.99; amazon.com)

Anker’s five-port charger packs a punch with the ability to push out 40 watts, so you can quickly charge several devices at once.

Kindle Paperwhite ($99.99, originally $129.99, amazon.com)

The Kindle Paperwhite positions itself at the intersection of quality and value. It’s waterproof and offers weekslong battery life thanks to an e-ink display.

Fashion

Men’s Cotton Crew Socks Pack ($26.99, amazon.com)

Men's Cotton Crew Socks Pack PHOTO: Amazon

Giving socks doesn’t have to be boring. While this pack of 12 features some of our favorite food items, other styles sport animals, eclectic patterns and even vintage video games.

Carhartt Men’s Long-Sleeve Shirt (starting at $20.56; amazon.com)

From the ultra-trendy menswear brand Carhartt, this long-sleeve shirt, available in 32 colorways, is sure to be a hit for the most fashionable man in your life, as more than 10,500 Amazon shoppers can attest.

Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirt (starting at $18; amazon.com)

If you’re truly stumped on what to get the man in your life, a warm long-sleeve shirt is a great place to start. This style, which comes in a cozy plaid flannel, is perfect for the holidays, too.

Amazon Essentials Men’s V-Neck Sweater (starting at $17.61, amazon.com)

A V-neck sweater is an absolute wardrobe essential. And this classic option isn’t just affordable — reviewers love how comfortable and warm it is.

Women’s Mock Turtleneck (starting at $20.99. amazon.com)

Another wardrobe essential, turtlenecks are perfect for layering under summer dresses (for a winter-appropriate look) or under sweaters to keep warm.