The holiday season is here, and with potential shipping delays looming, you should start ordering gifts as soon as possible. Whether you’re looking for gifts for him, gifts for her or practical gifts they’ll actually use, we’ve got plenty of ideas to help you get your shopping done early.

This year has been tough on all of us, so if you’re adding a few extra people to your list, you might be looking for some quality gifts that won’t break the bank. That’s why we’ve put together this list of great gifts under $50, perfect for anyone and everyone who deserves an extra present this year.

From tech and smart home devices to kitchen essentials and clothes, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite gifts under $50.

Tech gifts under $50

4th-Gen Echo Dot ($29.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

The recently released fourth-generation Echo Dot, which features a new spherical shape, is still on sale right now. Get one for just $29.99 (for the the base model), or pay $10 more (still a great discount) for the Echo Dot with Clock or the Kids Edition. It makes a great gift for anyone trying to smarten up their home.

Echo Flex ($9.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

The tiny Echo Flex allows anyone to add a smart speaker to even the smallest of rooms, and right now it’s down to the miniscule price of just $9.99. Just plug it into an outlet and Alexa is at your service.

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener ($24.98, originally $39.98; amazon.com)

If you know someone who’s looking to upgrade their garage door opener (and honestly, who isn’t?) the MyQ smart garage door opener is beloved by shoppers. Through an app, they can open or close their garage door from anywhere, and they can add up to three people with the app too, which is ideal for families.



Anker Wireless Charging Stand ($18.99; amazon.com)

Whether they have an iPhone or an Android, they’ll appreciate this charging stand from Anker. Not only can it deliver 10-watt fast charging, but they can easily use their phone while charging.



Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook ($22.17, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

This is the last notebook they’ll ever need. Rocketbooks are reusable, so when its 32 pages are full, they can just wipe it clean with a damp cloth and get back to writing — not to mention they can import handwritten notes into a number of popular cloud services so they’ll never be lost.

Fire TV Stick ($29.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

The Fire TV Stick is one of the easiest ways to add streaming services to any TV. Just plug it into the HDMI port, give it power and connect it to Wi-Fi. They’ll get access to thousands of services and have the option to navigate the experience with Alexa.

Roku Premiere ($27, originally $39.99; walmart.com)

The Roku Premiere is easy to set up so they can get to streaming all the stuff they love — and it comes with access to hundreds of free channels.



3rd-Gen Google Chromecast ($29.98; walmart.com)

The Google Chromecast makes the perfect stocking stuffer, plus it comes with a $5 Vudu Movie credit.

Home and health gifts under $50

LifeStraw ($12.97, originally $19.95; amazon.com)

A must-have for camping, hiking and even traveling, the LifeStraw ensures they’ll always have access to clean water, with its built-in filter you can drink right out of.

Alwyn Home Reversible Microfiber Queen Comforter ($28.66, regularly $139.04; wayfair.com)

Take a huge 79% off this cozy, hypoallergenic comforter with nearly 14,000 positive reviews. We like the oatmeal/dusty blue combo (other colors available) and the fact that it’s machine-washable.

Andover Mills Mirabel Queen Sheet Set ($19.99, regularly $199; wayfair.com)

Gift new sheets at 80% off. This soft microfiber set (fitted and flat sheet, plus pillowcases) fits up to a 16-inch mattress and comes in a variety of colors. Bonus: Buy two, get an extra 20% off.

Rebrilliant Bamboo Bath Caddy ($25.95, regularly $69.99; wayfair.com)

Just looking at a photo of this eco-smart bamboo bath caddy has us feeling less stressed. Complete with a slotted cup holder (hello, wine!), a side shelf (candles, perhaps?) and a book holder (something trashy, for sure), it’s the perfect gift for anyone looking to indulge in a little self-care.

Philips Norelco Series 5100 Wet & Dry Men’s Rechargeable Electric Shaver ($49.99, originally $79.99; target.com)

If their razor needs a serious upgrade, help them out with this Philips Norelco device, which can be used wet or dry and has high-tech heads that move in five directions for an ultra-close, precise shave.

Kitchenware gifts under $50

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker ($19.99; amazon.com)

Whipping up half a dozen eggs has never been easier. This Dash Rapid Egg Cooker can hard boil, soft boil, poach, scramble and make omelets. Plus, it weighs only 1 pound and won’t take up too much counter space.

Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer ($19.99; target.com)

Winning the spot for best budget pick in our roundup of hand mixers, the Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer is a simple, hard-working mixer that gets the job done for less. It’s very easy to maneuver and aptly tackles all of the basic functions — mixing, whisking, beating — though it does lack a kneading attachment and was a bit slower on certain tasks compared to the higher-end hand mixers we tested. It was also the only lower-priced mixer we tested that came with a storage case and attachments.

Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multifunctional Air Fryer ($49.88, originally $99; walmart.com)

If they’ve been holding out on getting an air fryer, now is the time. Snag this top-rated model for half off — it can be used not only to fry but also to grill, bake and roast, and its food basket is nonstick and dishwasher-safe.

Chefman Cordless Glass Electric Kettle ($39.99; amazon.com)

Have you ever seen an electric kettle so chic? It lights up when water is boiling and even includes a bonus tea infuser so they can brew their favorite teas directly in the kettle.

Clothing gifts under $50

Fine Form Bra ($39, originally $78; lululemon.com)

Everyone can use a new sports bra, and this one is a smokin’ deal at half off. Designed for training, with medium support, the bra comes in 32A to 38D sizing, has soft, malleable cups and can be worn with straight or racerback straps.



Align 10-Inch Super-High-Rise Short ($39, originally $58; lululemon.com)

Biker shorts were a top trend this year, with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber wearing them on the regular. Score this Align pair for just under $40 — perfect for heading to yoga or pairing with an oversize sweatshirt while lounging at home.

Koolaburra by Ugg Women’s Lezly Slipper (starting at $49.95, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

This we know: Ugg makes one heck of a slipper. And that includes this cute Koolaburra pair that comes in four colors (black, chestnut, red and light pink) and features a soft, faux fur lining and durable rubber sole. More to know: It also has more than 1,600 positive reviews on Amazon.

Koolaburra by Ugg Ballia ($44.99; zappos.com)

Let us count the ways we love this plush navy blue slide. Perfect for lounging inside (in style!) this winter, the faux fur slipper can also be worn outside, thanks to its ultra-thick rubber outsole.

BDG Hooded Cropped Teddy Jacket ($49, originally $79; urbanoutfitters.com)

This cropped number adds a little extra edge to the trendy teddy style that’s been having, as they say, a moment. Perfect for layering with just about any outfit, the jacket is available in five hues, including black and a chic pastel pink.



Goodfellow & Co Men’s Colorblock Regular-Fit Crewneck Sweater ($24.99; target.com)

A classic colorblock sweater is always a good idea.



A New Day Women’s Turtleneck Pullover Sweater ($14; target.com)

We love the bright colors offered in this chic, fuzzy turtleneck.

Beauty gifts under $50

Glossier Matte Vs. Shimmer Eye Set ($33, originally $36; glossier.com)

With this limited-time set, they don’t have to choose between a matte or shimmer finish — they get both.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick ($9, originally $18; sephora.com)

When we tested matte lipsticks, the Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick wowed us with how smoothly it applies — it’s soft and moisturizing, and in a narrow twist-up tube, it’s easy to apply to your lips with precision. And now it’s half off!

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick ($22; amazon.com)

Our best overall matte lipstick, the Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick has thousands of 5-star ratings across the internet, and it’s easy to see why. True to its name, this product clings to your lips for hours upon hours, burritos and messy breakfast sandwiches be damned. It’s also surprisingly moisturizing for such a superior stay-put formula, a combo that’s rare to come by.

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner ($22; stilacosmetics.com)

The Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner is a longtime customer favorite — hence its nearly 7,500 5-star reviews on Sephora — and for good reason. In our testing of liquid eyeliners, we found it requires little to no effort to create a precise wing, the liner has superior staying power and it didn’t irritate those of us with sensitive skin after full days of wear. As an added bonus, it’s available in a whopping 12 shades.