Tinsel and garland are wrapped everywhere, the air is crisp, and just as you take those perfectly cut gingerbread cookies out of the oven, you realize something: You still have to get a gift for that person or couple who have just about everything…and you don’t know where to begin.

And that’s where personalized gifts from Etsy come in. Among the many treasures you can find on the online marketplace are options that let you add lettering, embroidery and other unique touches to transform practical gifts into thoughtful ones. We’ve already rounded up more than 50 gift ideas for everyone on your list, but here are some of our favorite homemade Etsy finds to add an especially heartfelt touch to your holiday shopping — and to support small businesses across the country.

Personalized Etsy Gifts for Him

Personalized Beer Mug, Engraved (starting at $12.99, etsy.com)

For the guy in your life who cherishes an ice-cold craft beer, look no further than this personalized beer mug. You can choose from a 16 oz. or 25 oz. engraved glass, with personalization options on both the front and back, if desired. (And snatch these customizable beer bottle cap coasters to pair with it.)

Personalized Electronics Docking Station (starting at $34.20; etsy.com)

This personalized electronics docking station is an ideal find for the man who simply tosses all his cables, chargers and devices on the nightstand, and can even house watches and a wallet.

Monogrammed Men’s Dress Socks (starting at $15; etsy.com)

Everyone knows socks are the ultimate stocking stuffers, but it’s likely the guy you’re shopping for has a collection of only basic whites and gag-gift patterned ones. Pick a practical option this season with a monogrammed pair of dress socks, available in black, khaki and navy hues.

Personalized Black Braid Names Bracelet (starting at $13.99; etsy.com)

Jewelry can sometimes be a tricky category to shop for, but a thin, minimal-inspired bracelet is a no-brainer. Plus you can personalize each charm (available in both stainless steel and 925 sterling silver), with the names of his children or otherwise, for a sentimental touch.

Personalized Etsy Gifts for Her

Custom Cursive Name Necklace ($29.60; originally $37; etsy.com)

Just like everything trendy in the ‘90s, nameplates are now majorly back in style. Personalize this piece even more by choosing the length and material (sterling silver, rose gold or 18K gold) are completely up to you. And, if the person on your list is more of a bracelet-wearer, this custom script name bracelet on Etsy is another option at $19.74 (originally $32.90).

Custom Floral Makeup Bag (starting at $7.87, originally starting at $8.75; etsy.com)

A makeup bag is a no-fail gift for the beauty lover in your life. With a pastel floral design and metallic gold zipper, this one is perfect for holding a beauty-store gift card or this set of 12 blinged-out makeup brushes (starting at $29.99 on Etsy).

Personalized Family Recipe Plate ($78; etsy.com)

Fitting for a family member whose meals are the best part of the holidays, write one of her dearest recipes in the center of this personalized family recipe plate. Just include the recipe as is on Etsy and this sweet gift, as well as a plate stand, will be shipped straight to your door.

Personalized Starbucks Cup (starting at $13.49; etsy.com)

Let’s face it — we all know someone obsessed with Starbucks. Celebrate their dedication to the brand with this personalized reusable cup. Select from a rainbow of color options and choose the artwork on the lid as well. (You may even consider tacking on a subscription to Atlas Coffee Club, one of our tried-and-tested favorite coffee subscriptions.)

Personalized Etsy Gifts for Couples

Custom Couple Portrait (starting at $25; etsy.com)

Ditch the generic picture frame this holiday season and go for a custom couple portrait instead. This shop offers that perfect shot in a wrapped canvas, fine art paper or a digital file — a foolproof gift for the filter-loving Instagrammer in a relationship.

Personalized Glass Song Album Plaque ($39.99; etsy.com)

For the couple in your life who have every record known to man in their home and are missing concerts more than ever this year, this personalized song plaque cannot be more in tune. Add a photo of the couple (or of your significant other) and a favorite song, plus you can select a special timestamp in the song and anniversary date to display.

Personalized House Picture Portrait (starting at $34.99; etsy.com)

Kitchenware and home decor may already be on the list for a couple who recently moved into a new place, but this watercolor portrait adds that heartfelt hint of ‘home’ to one’s humble abode. All you have to do is send a photo of the home’s exterior and add a name and year if desired.

Couple Gamer Shirts ($19.95; etsy.com)

For the gaming-obsessed couple, pick up these cute and funny couple gamer shirts instead of a new game, remote or headphones. Handmade with cotton and available in an array of colors, they make for the perfect comfy gift for Christmas.

Personalized Etsy Gifts for Plant Lovers

The Plant Whisperer Mug (starting at $13.20, originally starting at $16.50; etsy.com)

This customizable mug, available in two sizes and several color options, is the ideal gift for the person in your life who loves all things peonies and fiddle leaf.

Personalized Garden Trowel ($14.95; etsy.com)

A personalized garden trowel adds a thoughtful touch to a practical gift for the outdoor gardener. You may even want to consider adding on these assorted garden herb markers (starting at $7, also on Etsy).

Personalized Etsy Gifts for Pet Lovers

Custom Pet Portrait (starting at $69.95; etsy.com)

Transform anyone’s beloved pet into royalty with this hilarious personalized portrait they’ll cherish forever.

Custom Dog Charm Bangle Bracelet (starting at $24.50; etsy.com)

Available in gold, silver or rose gold, this bracelet with up to three charms, each featuring a customized pet portrait and name, is a sweet gift for any pet parent obsessed with their furball.

Personalized Pet Mug (starting at $24.29, originally starting at $26.99; etsy.com)

Relaxing on the couch with your pup or kitty while sipping a cup of coffee on a quiet morning is the best — but drinking that cup of Joe from a personalized pet mug is even better.

Absorbent Handmade Cat Coasters, Set of 4 (starting at $7.99; etsy.com)

These absorbent, handmade cat coasters are one-of-a-kind and made from 100% imported wool from New Zealand — anre are 100% adorable.

Personalized Etsy Gifts for Babies and Toddlers

Personalized Baby Bathrobe, Embroidered and Monogrammed (starting at $22.49; etsy.com)

These baby bathrobes are so incredibly cute and made from plush fabric to keep baby snug and warm. Perfect for 0 to 9 months, you can choose from a catalog of animal options, including a giraffe, unicorn and blue penguin. You can even add additional personalization on the back.

Personalized Wooden Name Puzzle (starting at $24.99; etsy.com)

Traditional block toys are typical, but this personalized wooden name puzzle provides a clever spin on playtime. It’s great for learning motor skills and spelling, making this toy a shopping score.

Personalized Kids Apron & Hat Set (starting at $16; etsy.com)

For the toddler who’s an aspiring baker — aka gets flour and chocolate chips all over the kitchen — this customizable apron and hat set will prep them for starring on “The Great British Baking Show” in no time. It’s the perfect ensemble for playing dress-up with a toy kitchen too.

DIY 4-Mask Decorating Kit Craft (starting at $65; etsy.com)

While the pandemic may have postponed playtime with friends, this arts-and-crafts mask decorating kit is a great way to add some creativity and color to the holiday season. With a set of four masks, 10 Crayola fabric markers and instructions for decorating and mask care, it’s a great gift for the whole family to enjoy.