Today, you’ll find a deal on Cole Haan boots, a discounted pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones and savings on Amazon devices. All that and more, below.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Headphones
It’s safe to say the Sony WH-1000XM4s are some of our favorite headphones, as they were our pick for best over-ear and best noise-canceling cans. Right now, you can get the best headphones on the market back at their all-time-low price of $278. They boast industry leading sound quality, stellar noise-canceling and have a 30-hour battery life so you can jam all day long.
Amazon devices
Loads of popular Amazon devices are on sale today, including the Fire 8 Kids Edition for $99.99, down from $139.99, the fourth generation Echo Dot for $29.99, originally $49.99, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $169.99, down from $249.99 and so much more. Check out all the deals here and save on tablets, Fire TV sticks, Eero mesh WiFi systems, home security and more.
Frame
The luxurious clothing brand is having an online-only sample sale, where you can take up to 80% off styles for both men and women. These huge savings are available on tons of items, such as these skinny jeans which are just $65, down from $218.
Cole Haan Boots
If you’re in the need for some boots, now is a fantastic time to buy since you can take an extra 20% off all boots from Cole Haan with code BOOTS. Many men’s styles are already 60% off and select women’s styles are up to 70% off, so you can really stack on the savings.
Old Navy
Get gifts and check off everyone on your list with 20% off everything at Old Navy with code SWEET. Save on flannels for as low as $20, jeans from $18, sweaters from $12 and more so you can stay stylish this holiday season.
More deals to shop
- Today only, you can save up to 30% on holiday onesies for men and women.
- Fill up your free time this holiday season with reading and get up to 80% off select op eBooks at Amazon.
- Save 25% on your entire order, excluding outerwear, and get free shipping at Prana with code HAPPY25.
- If you buy a case for any iPhone 12 model from Case-Mate you can save 50% on a screen protector.
- Tuft & Needle’s Holiday Sale is on where you can save more the more you spend. Get $25 off purchases of $150 or more, $100 off purchases $650 or more and $175 off purchases $1,050 or more.
- Target has tons of various sales including 25% off bedding, bath and rugs, 30% off women’s denim and sweaters and more.
- Save 40% on select styles at Carbon38 with code GIFTY40 so you can get activewear and more for less.
- Snag 15% off mattresses at Allswell excluding The Allswell and 25% off everything else except bed frames and toppers with code HOME4HOLIDAYS.
- Save 50% on full-price styles for men and women with code SNOW.
- You can get 10% off tours and activities at Tripadvisor when you use code CNN Y8H0BZ3O0U now through December 15.
For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.