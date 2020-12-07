Virginia Military Institute removes statue of Confederate general 'Stonewall' Jackson

(CNN) The Virginia Military Institute on Monday removed a statue of Thomas J. "Stonewall' Jackson, the Confederate general and former VMI professor whose presence loomed over the institute's barracks for over a century.

A crane lifted the bronze statue from its pedestal ahead of its relocation to a Civil War museum.

In a statement, Interim Superintendent retired Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins acknowledged Jackson's ties to Lexington and to the institute but said that the time for change had come.

"VMI does not define itself by this statue and that is why this move is appropriate. We are defined by our unique system of education and the quality and character of the graduates the Institute produces," Wins, an African American VMI graduate, said in a statement.