The year's top quotes: 'Wear a mask' and 'I can't breathe'

(CNN) "Wear a mask" and "I can't breathe" are among the top 10 quotes of the year selected by a Yale Law School librarian.

The annual list is curated by the associate director at the library, Fred Shapiro, as an update to his book, "The Yale Book of Quotations," first published in 2006.

Shapiro says he scours the internet to see how many times a quote has been mentioned. The list is not "a compilation of my favorites," he says.

"I'm looking for quotes that become famous, important and historic (throughout the year) or quotes that say a lot about the nature of our culture and society at the time," Shapiro told CNN.

"The Yale Book of Quotations," Shapiro says, includes the greatest, most eloquent statements from literature and history from people like William Shakespeare.

