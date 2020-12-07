A surfer is injured in a shark attack in Oregon

(CNN) An unlucky surfer had a rare encounter with a shark along the Oregon coast.

The surfer -- identified only as an adult male -- was riding the waves at Seaside Cove on Sunday when a shark set upon him, biting him in the leg and leaving puncture marks in his surfboard.

Luckily, the injuries were non life-threatening and a group of fellow surfers were able to carry him to safety.

An off-duty lifeguard was also nearby and applied a field tourniquet to the surfer's leg to help stop some of the bleeding.

"The incident serves as a valuable reminder to never recreate alone, in or out of the water," Seaside Fire and Rescue wrote in a news release . "The fast response of fellow surfers was instrumental in providing aid to the victim."