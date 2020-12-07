On Pearl Harbor Day, no survivors or eyewitnesses attended the ceremony

(CNN) In what's believed to be a first, no survivors or veterans of World War II attended the annual Pearl Harbor Day event in Hawaii due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

December 7 is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, commemorating the day when Japanese forces launched a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 , bringing the US into World War II.

A remembrance at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Honolulu takes place every year, typically bringing together Pearl Harbor survivors, WWII veterans and their family members to honor the lives lost during the attack. The event includes music, a Hawaiian blessing and wreath presentations.

But this year, like everything, the 79th anniversary ceremony looked different.

"Out of an overriding concern for the health and well-being of our Pearl Harbor survivors and other World War II veterans, the National Park Service and the Navy chose not to include these heroes in today's commemoration at the Pearl Harbor Historic Sites Visitor Center," said Mike Andrews, deputy public affairs officer for the Navy Region Hawaii, in a statement to CNN.