NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns says he has lost 7 family members to Covid-19

(CNN) Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is entering his sixth NBA season with a heavy heart.

"I've been through a lot, obviously starting out with my mom," Towns said on a video call with reporters on Friday.

Towns' mother, Jacqueline Towns, died in April of complications from Covid-19. On Friday, the 25-year-old Towns told reporters that six other family members have died because of Covid-19.

"Last night I got a call that I lost my uncle," Towns said. "I feel like I've been hardened a little bit by life and humbled."

Towns said he's trying to keep his family safe. His father, Karl-Anthony Towns Sr., also contracted Covid-19 but recovered.

