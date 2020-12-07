Alabama sheriff's office deletes photo of Christmas tree with 'thugshots' after backlash

(CNN) After an attempt at holiday humor, an Alabama sheriff's office is receiving backlash for posting on social media a photo of a Christmas tree decorated with "thugshots."

The Mobile County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) posted a photo of an office lobby Christmas tree digitally altered with mugshots made to look like ornaments and orange slippers as a tree topper to its Facebook page Thursday, CNN affiliate WPMI reported.

The slippers are issued to inmates at the Mobile Metro Jail.

"We have decorated our Tree with THUGSHOTS to show how many Thugs we have taken off the streets of Mobile this year! We could not have done it without our faithful followers!" said the caption.

The post sparked outrage in the community that led the sheriff's office to remove it from social media.

