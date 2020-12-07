Michigan secretary of state says armed protesters gathered outside her home, claiming voter fraud

(CNN) Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said dozens of armed protesters gathered outside her Detroit home, chanting and shouting obscenities about overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Benson said her 4-year-old son was about to start watching "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" on Saturday night when a group of protesters began chanting into bullhorns in front of her house.

Benson, whose office oversees elections in the state, called the latest protests "an extension of the noise and clouded efforts to spread false information about the security and accuracy of our elections."

"The individuals gathered outside my home targeted me as Michigan's Chief Election officer. But their threats were actually aimed at the 5.5 million Michigan citizens who voted in this fall's election, seeking to overturn their will. They will not succeed in doing so," Benson said in a Twitter post

