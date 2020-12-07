15 were informed they did not pass the Kentucky bar exam after being previously told they did

(CNN) A Kentucky lawmaker is outraged after a scoring error led to 15 people being incorrectly told they had passed the state bar exam.

A statement Friday from the Kentucky Office of Bar Admissions said it lamented what occurred in the early October remote exam.

"The scoring error occurred when an applicant identifier was entered into a database spreadsheet twice, causing a limited number of other applicants' scores to be misaligned and assigned to the wrong applicant," the office said.

Fifteen applicants who had been informed they passed the exam were told last Thursday that they did not pass and three who had been told they did not pass were told they actually had passed, the office said.

Officials said the mistake was not discovered prior to the release of the results and that all affected applicants were personally notified.

Read More