Fort Bragg soldier who went missing Memorial Day weekend was decapitated, investigators say

(CNN) The severed head of a 21-year-old soldier from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, washed ashore near Cape Lookout National Seashore, an autopsy of the soldier shows.

Enrique Roman-Martinez, a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division, was last seen May 22 at a campsite on South Core Banks, one of the islands that make up Cape Lookout National Seashore, US Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) spokesperson Chris Grey told CNN.

Roman-Martinez's friends reported him missing the evening of May 23 and found his phone and wallet at the campsite.

Roman-Martinez's severed head washed ashore May 29 in the area where the tides have washed up other remains in years past, according to a CID spokesperson.

Roman-Martinez suffered multiple chop injuries to the neck and cervical spine, indicative of decapitation, according to an autopsy report from the Division of Forensic Pathology at East Carolina University's Brody School of Medicine.

