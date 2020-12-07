A couple, married 50 years, die just hours apart from Covid-19

(CNN) In early November, Wilma Gail Bowen and Willard Bowen mourned the loss of Willard's mother, who had died from dementia and Covid-19 complications. Three weeks later, on Thanksgiving Day, the Georgia couple died of Covid-19, just hours apart from each other.

The couple, who had known each other since high school and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in September, likely caught the virus visiting Willard's mother, said the couple's daughter, Karen Kirby.

The couple spent a little over a week in the hospital in the intensive care unit. Once Wilma realized her husband might not ever get to return home, her daughter said her condition immediately worsened.

"I honestly think she knew she couldn't live life without him," Kirby said. "They were just so in touch and in tune with each other."

The Bowens with their daughter, Karen Kirby

Originally in adjacent rooms, the couple was so worried about one another that a nurse sought permission to treat them both in the same room, a rarity in the ICU.

