An invasive species of giant lizard has been making its way through the Southeast

(CNN) An invasive species of giant lizard is invading the Southeast and threatening native wildlife.

The Argentine black and white tegu is a native of South America and eats the eggs of ground-nesting birds, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources . They grow up to 4 feet long and can weigh more than 10 pounds. They also eat fruits, vegetables, insects and eggs.

Wildlife officials are concerned that the invasive species will compete with native animals for food and other resources, cause habitat damage, and transmit diseases. Invasive species can prey on native wildlife, so the department has a strategy for conserving indigenous species and their habitats statewide.

The lizards also have few predators, so they can multiply quickly.

It is unclear how they were released into the wild, but tegu lizards are legal as pets in many states, so it's possible a domestic lizard was released, on purpose or accidentally.

Read More