The secrets of couples thriving right now in the pandemic

(CNN) Before the pandemic, S. Nicole Lane said that much of her time with her boyfriend was spent going out, dancing and drinking.

"We both work pretty demanding jobs, so our days off were spent in a whirlwind," she said. "I think many of our fights and arguments were fueled by alcohol."

During pandemic lockdown earlier this year, the Chicago couple started hiking together, often covering as many as 20 miles in a single day on the trails. "I don't think we went into hiking saying, 'This will help our relationship,' but it's really brought us a lot closer and more comfortable with one another," she said.

"In conjunction with cutting out our previous vices and introducing a new obsession, I think it's made our bond much stronger and our love much deeper," Lane said. "It's made me realize that I want him as my long-term partner even more so because we can get through really stressful experiences and feel great afterwards."

In these trying times, many couples have been pushed to the brink and decided to separate or divorce . Others are navigating the wild ride of sex and the pandemic . Then there are the couples who have found a way not only to survive but get closer despite all the stresses of this year's many challenges. Here are tips on how to make your own relationship thrive.