California hospital beds are filling up and doctors and nurses are just worn out

(CNN) Earlier this year, medical facilities in California were tested by the emerging coronavirus pandemic -- but now things are different, a top hospital official told CNN on Monday.

Doctors and nurses back then were working on improving treatments and overcoming shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Now the staff at hospitals are worn down. Finding fresh beds is one matter; having fresh staff is another.

"One of the most important things to remember is when we talk about ICU capacity, it's not just about beds and mattresses and pillows," said Carmela Coyle, president and CEO of the California Hospital Association.

"The limiting factor, the most important factor in caring for people who have the Covid-19 disease are the nurses, the staff. That's what's short, and that's what's different this time around than it was during our summer surge."