The coveted Southwest Companion Pass is an elite travel benefit that’s almost too good to be true. This pass allows another passenger to fly with you for free (plus taxes) an unlimited number of times for the rest of the year it’s earned, plus the entire following year. So if you earn the pass now, you’ll have it until December 31, 2022, meaning someone can fly with you for almost free for nearly two years.

And thanks to some pretty incredible Southwest credit card offers, there’s actually an easy way to earn this pass right now without even stepping on a Southwest plane. But you only have a few more days to take advantage of them, because the offers are only available until February 8 at 6 p.m. Eastern time when using the links in this story.

How does this work? And is it something you should do in the midst of the pandemic? Let’s dig into the details and find out if getting a Southwest Companion Pass makes sense for you.

What is the Southwest Companion Pass?

The Southwest Companion Pass is truly a no-strings-attached perk, as it comes with very few restrictions. The pass allows you to bring a companion with you on any Southwest flight for free plus the cost of any taxes and fees, which are generally as low as $5.60 one way for a domestic flight.

The one main rule of the Companion Pass is there must be at least one seat available for sale in any fare class on a flight for which you’ve purchased your own ticket, either with cash or Southwest points.

You’re allowed to change your companion up to three times per year (not including the initial companion), meaning in theory you could have as many as seven people as your companion over two calendar years.

Traditionally, to earn the pass, you must earn 125,000 qualifying points or fly 100 qualifying flights with Southwest in a calendar year. These points can be earned in three ways: paid flights booked through Southwest, base points earned from Rapid Rewards partners and points earned on Southwest credit cards.

That last method is the most important one, because bonus points earned from Southwest credit card sign-up bonuses qualify for the Companion Pass as well. This makes earning the pass that much easier due to the increased offers we’re seeing right now on Southwest credit cards.

Even better, Southwest recently announced that it’s boosting all Southwest frequent flyer accounts with 25,000 Companion Pass-qualifying points, meaning you only need to earn 100,000 qualifying points in 2021 to earn the pass.

You'll automatically get 25,000 Companion Pass-qualifying points in 2021 if you had a Southwest frequent flyer account at the end of 2020. PHOTO: Southwest Airlines

There’s one caveat to this bonus: Only Southwest frequent flyer accounts (meaning your Rapid Rewards account with Southwest, not one of its credit cards) that were open on December 31, 2020, earn the extra qualifying points. So if you’ve never had a Southwest frequent flyer account and you open one now, you’ll still need to earn the full 125,000 points for the Companion Pass.

Companion Pass points with Southwest credit cards

There are currently a total of five Southwest credit cards — both personal and business — that have sign-up offers for new card holders that can help you earn the Companion Pass. Here’s an overview of each of them:

The first three cards on the list are the personal Southwest credit cards — the Southwest Plus card, the Southwest Premier card and the Southwest Priority card. All three of these cards currently have increased sign-up offers, which means you can earn up to 80,000 bonus points on any of them.

Those 80,000 bonus points break down into two tiers: You’ll earn 50,000 points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months after you open the card, plus an additional 30,000 points after you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first nine months of being a card holder.

Now, getting one of these personal cards won’t earn you the pass all on its own, but you’ll come very close. After earning the 80,000-point bonus, plus the 10,000 points you’ll get from completing the $10,000 minimum spending requirement, you’ll be at 90,000 qualifying points — just 10,000 points shy of earning the pass with the extra 25,000-point boost in place.

And after earning the credit card bonus, you could get those remaining Companion Pass points by using your newly acquired Southwest credit card on everyday purchases, combined with flying Southwest and partner activity. Partner activities include shopping online through the Southwest shopping portal, purchasing flowers and car rentals.

With most of your shopping being done from home right now, you can actually rack up a decent amount of bonus points from the Southwest Rapid Rewards shopping portal. Going through the shopping site first just takes an extra minute, and ultimately takes you to the same merchant website you’d go to directly, but you’re earning extra points along the way.

But there is in fact another card on the list that allows you to earn the pass all on its own — if you have a business that qualifies for a business credit card. With the Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card, you can earn up to 100,000 bonus points — 70,000 points after spending $5,000 on purchases within the first three months, and another 30,000 points after spending a total of $25,000 in purchases within the first six months.

After meeting this entire (admittedly large) spending requirement, you’d end up with 125,000 qualifying points — 100,000 bonus points plus 25,000 points for spending $25,000 on the card. That’s 25,000 points more than you need to earn the pass if you had a Southwest account as of December 31, and if you haven’t opened a Southwest account yet, it’s the exact amount you need to earn the pass without the 25,000-point boost.

Or, if you’re not able to meet the entire $25,000 spending requirement, you can spend only $5,000 in three months to meet the first tier bonus and earn 75,000 qualifying points — 70,000 points from the sign-up offer plus 5,000 points from spending $5,000. Then you’ll only need another 25,000 points in 2021 to earn the pass through the end of 2022.

Finally, there’s also the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card, but the offer on this card is somewhat inferior to the others, as you’ll only earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of opening the account.

Southwest personal plus business credit cards

Use one — or even two — Southwest credit cards to earn the coveted Southwest Companion Pass. PHOTO: iStock

Now, if you aren’t able to spend a lot of money on any of the Southwest credit cards and can only meet the first-tier bonus on any of the personal or business cards, there’s still a way to earn the Companion Pass by getting two Southwest credit cards and combining the bonus points from both.

The important caveat here is that you can’t apply for two personal cards — the second card must be a business credit card. That’s because Chase — the bank that issues Southwest credit cards — limits customers to having just one personal Southwest credit card open at a time. But Chase does allow you to apply for both a personal card and a business card.

Just keep in mind that the credit cards must be for the same applicant — you can’t combine points amongst members. Also, Chase has become somewhat more restrictive about issuing business credit cards during the pandemic, though you may have more luck now than some businesses did earlier in the year.

Let’s put it all together in an example. Imagine you apply for both the Southwest Plus card and the Southwest Performance Business card. (Yes, the Southwest Performance Business card can single-handedly earn you the pass, but as we mentioned, the $25,000 requirement within a six-month time frame might be a challenge for some. And you should never spend more on a credit card than you can afford.)

By just completing the first tier of spending on both cards, you can still earn the pass right away without any flying, extra spending or partner activity required. That’s because you’ll earn 50,000 bonus points from the Southwest Plus card after spending $2,000 on the card, and 70,000 bonus points from the Southwest Performance Business after spending $5,000 on the card.

With this $7,000 in combined purchases between the two cards, you’ll earn a total of 127,000 qualifying points — 120,000 points from the sign-up bonuses and 7,000 points from the purchases you make in meeting the spending requirements. That’s enough to earn the Companion Pass with or without the extra 25,000-point boost from Southwest.

So without even spending the extra amount on each respective card to earn the second-tier bonuses (which would be another $10,000 on the Southwest Plus to earn an additional 30,000 points, and another $25,000 on the Southwest Performance Business to earn an additional 30,000 points), you can still earn the pass from the comfort of your home.

But if you had a Southwest account open by the end of last year, you can earn the pass with even less spending by combining the cheaper Southwest Premier Business card with one of the personal card offers.

With the Southwest Premier Business card, if you spend $3,000 on the card within the first three months, you’ll earn 60,000 points. Add that to the $2,000 you’d need to spend on one of the personal cards to earn the first-tier bonus of 50,000 points and you’ll have a total of 115,000 points — 110,000 from the sign-up bonus plus another 5,000 points from spending $5,000 between the two cards.

With the extra 25,000-point boost from Southwest, 115,000 points puts you over the threshold to earn the pass. However, if you didn’t have a Southwest account open by the end of last year, you’ll still be 10,000 points shy, which you can earn through flying on Southwest, partner activity or spending an additional $10,000 on either card.

However, if you spend only $8,000 on the personal card in the first nine months after opening the account to earn the second tier of the sign-up bonus, you’ll get the additional 30,000 bonus points, plus 8,000 points from spending on your credit card for a grand total of 153,000 qualifying points.

Just remember that since these are all Chase credit cards, all applicants are subject to Chase’s “5/24” rule. Under this rule, if you’ve been approved for five or more credit cards across all banks in the past 24 months, Chase will automatically deny your application.

Which Southwest credit card should you get?

Southwest has three personal cards and two business cards, all of which have sign-up bonus offers.

With three different personal Southwest credit cards, you might be wondering which card is best for you. All three Southwest credit cards earn the same number of points on your everyday purchases. You’ll earn 2 points for every dollar you spend on Southwest as well as on Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partner purchases, and 1 point per dollar on all other purchases.

Compared to other credit cards that earn rewards, that’s not the most lucrative earning rate. For instance, CNN Underscored’s benchmark credit card, the Citi® Double Cash Card, earns 2% cash back on all purchases — 1% when you make a purchase, and another 1% when you pay it off.

But while you probably won’t want to make your primary card a Southwest credit card, remember that with the current sign-up offers you’ll get about $1,200 in flights on Southwest with any of the three personal Southwest credit cards just from the bonus points alone. This is based on Southwest’s points being worth approximately 1.5 cents per point when booking Southwest’s lowest “Wanna Get Away” fare. The airline has what’s known as a fixed-redemption frequent flyer program, where the amount of points redeemed is directly tied to the cash price of the fare.

Also, even though the earning rate is the same, there are still significant differences between the cards, which include the annual fee, the anniversary bonus points received, travel credits earned and the option to buy up a better boarding position.

You’ll find the benefits of the Southwest Plus, the Southwest Premier and the Southwest Premier Business to be similar. The Plus costs $69 on an annual basis, while the Premier (both personal and business versions) costs $99 annually. The difference between them is the bonus points you receive every year after you pay the annual fee.

The Southwest Plus card comes with 3,000 bonus points (worth $45 at 1.5 cents per point) on every card anniversary (meaning every 365 days from when you were first approved for the card), while the Southwest Premier and the Southwest Premier Business come with 6,000 bonus points at each card anniversary, which are worth $90 at 1.5 cents per point.

Although the Southwest Plus card is the least expensive option for the first year, if this is a card you believe you’ll be keeping for years to come, you’ll find the Southwest Premier to be the better long-term value, thanks to the bonus points.

The Southwest Priority personal card and the Southwest Performance Business card are where the big differences lie.

With the Southwest Priority, the annual fee is significantly higher at $149 per year, but the benefits are enormously better. Not only do you earn 7,500 bonus points (worth $113) at each card anniversary, you’ll also receive a $75 Southwest travel credit every year and four upgraded boarding certificates annually. The $75 travel credit can be used toward any Southwest flight purchase — just pay for your flight or taxes on your Southwest card and you’ll receive a statement credit up to $75.

The Southwest Performance Business has the highest annual fee at $199 per year, but with this card, you’ll earn 9,000 bonus points (worth $145) at each card anniversary year, four upgraded boarding certificates annually, a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fee credit and in-flight Wi-Fi credits.

You’ll notice that the two most expensive cards both come with upgraded boarding certificates, which are unique to Southwest since the airline boards its airplanes very differently than most other airlines. There’s no assigned seating — instead, you receive a boarding position based on your flight check-in time. Passengers are assigned into groups A, B and C, and can be anywhere between 1 and 60 within each group.

Upgraded boarding certificates normally allow you to purchase an A1 through A15 position at the gate (if available), giving you the option to be one of the first passengers to board and choose almost any seat you’d like, ensuring you’re not stuck in the back of the plane in a middle seat. Upgraded boardings typically cost $30 to $50 each, so if this is something you’d purchase anyway, you can put a $120 to $200 value on this benefit. You can even use these certificates for other passengers flying with you.

Taking into consideration all of the benefits, you’ll notice the value of the Southwest Priority and Southwest Performance Business cards far surpasses the value of the other three cards, both within the first year and every year thereafter.

Is a Southwest credit card right for you?

The Southwest Premier card is generally a better long-term value than the cheaper Southwest Plus card. PHOTO: iStock

I’ve personally been a Southwest Companion Pass holder for almost 13 years now, and it’s saved my family tens of thousands of dollars on travel. The pass allows my husband, my children, my parents and even friends to fly with me on every Southwest flight I take just for the cost of taxes. (Domestic taxes are $5.60 each way, while international taxes vary depending on the destination.)

The best part about the Companion Pass is that you can use all the Southwest points you earned from the sign-up bonus offers to book flights — you don’t lose them by getting the Companion Pass — and then still add your companion onto your ticket using the pass. This means both passengers are essentially flying for free except for taxes and fees, essentially doubling the value of the sign-up offers.

Best of all, the timing on these credit card bonus offers is perfect. Earning the Companion Pass as early in the year as possible means you’ll have it longer. And earning the pass in February — which is feasible if you apply for the cards now — means you’ll have the pass for almost 23 months.

But if you want to take advantage of these bonuses, the offers on this page expire on February 8 at 6 p.m. Eastern time. So, if you want to have a Southwest Companion Pass in your hands ready to go once travel resumes, now’s the time to grab one or even two of these Southwest credit cards and get them working for you.

