It’s hard to explain why, but there’s no thrill like seeing your name or initials emblazoned on a fun new gift — or to have a special photo of your family turned into something you’ll treasure forever. Since many of us aren’t able to be together this year, your gift plans may have turned to more personal gifts for your friends and family, something that celebrates the people who matter in your life — a gift that is completely them.

Below, we found some of our favorite personalized gifts for everyone in your life, pets included.

Personalized gifts for her

Personalized All Heart Bangle Set (starting at $88; uncommongoods.com)

She’ll love this sentimental set of sterling silver bangles that are held together with a gold-fill heart. The bangles and the heart are handmade, and you can stamp the bracelets with her name, your children’s names or a special date you want to commemorate.

Personalized Moments Leather Phone Stand for Desk ($12.99; etsy.com)

Make her phone easier to find on her desk or nightstand, and make it fancy with her name monogrammed on the side.

Women’s Suede Leather Moccasin Slippers ($22.47 with code STORM, originally $44.95; landsend.com)

Keep her feet warm all winter with these cozy suede moccasin-style slippers lined with soft faux fur, and indoor-outdoor soles. You can add a single initial or two, so she’ll always know they’re hers.

Terrazzo Notes Personalized Stationery (starting at $49; minted.com)

In a time when almost communication is via text and social media, this chic foil-pressed personalized stationery delivers a distinctive, stylish touch.

Dollhouse Heart Locket, Gold ($168; catbirdnyc.com)

Dainty jewelry brand Catbird has a ton of personalized picks to choose from, but we’re partial to this locket necklace, which can be engraved with a single initial.

Personalized gifts for him

Land’s End Men’s Fleece Robe ($29.97 with code STORM, originally $59.95; landsend.com)

Plush, soft and built to last, you can have this warm fleece robe embroidered with his initials so he can lounge around the house in style.

LeftCoastOriginal The Apple Watch Triple Slot Charging Dock ($34.80, originally $43.50; etsy.com)

For the fitness or tech enthusiast you love, a custom charging station for phones, tablets and his Apple Watch. This bamboo charging dock can be personalized with his name, initials or favorite sports team.

Personalized gifts for kids

Night Sky Toddler Sleeping Bag ($99; crateandbarrel.com)

Your little one will love this toddler-sized sleeping bag with magical animals and night sky artwork printed in the navy background, with their name embroidered along the bottom.

Safari Cats Personalized Chair ($148; minted.com)

Available in three colorways, this big cats bean bag chair is the best spot for reading and just chilling out. Not only is the fabric print unique and designed by an artist, but adding their name makes it even more personal.

Akleeus Personalized Children Necklace ($20.99, originally $29.99; etsy.com)

This child-sized nameplate necklace spells out your child’s name in a script that will be very familiar to fans of princess movies and the famous Magic Kingdom.

GrowingRootsShop Personalized Kids Apron with 3 Pockets ($20; etsy.com)

They’ll love playing cook in this adorable personalized apron with their name spelled across the front. Available in eight styles, from plain to plaid to florals, there’s a style suited for every kitchen loving kid — and it comes with three roomy pockets to carry all their kitchen tools.

SouthernPeachCoLLC Personalized Cape, Kids Play Cape ($25.95; etsy.com)

With over 20,000 5-star ratings, you can be sure this personalized cape will let their imagination soar when they tie it on to start a new day of adventures. Choose from seven different styles, which will include your child’s name emblazoned on the cape.

Personalized best friend gifts

Personalized Backyard Brews Bottle Opener ($48; uncommongoods.com)

For that friend who can’t wait to get outside every summer, this wall-mounted bottle opener is made from reclaimed white oak bourbon barrels and metal recycled from wine barrel rings, and comes stamped with the name and date of your choice.

Knotty Initial Charmy Necklace ($44; nordstrom.com)

This cute and casual initial charm necklace is the perfect little gift to let your BFF know you’re thinking of them, even if you can’t be there.

Personalized pet gifts

FunnyPetPortrait Watercolor Dog Painting (starting at $62; etsy.com)

Perfect for the dog — or cat, bunny, bird and other animal — lover, this artist creates a watercolor painting from a photo of their pet. And with over a thousand 5-star ratings from shoppers, you can feel assured you’ll get a great work of art.

Wild One Bowl ($25; wildone.com)

Now you can personalize their food or water bowl (or both) with up to 26 characters (emojis included) so their bowl is uniquely theirs.

PupOnCase Custom Royal Pet Portrait (starting at $48.96, originally $69.65; etsy.com)

Do they treat their cat or dog like royalty? Help them show off who’s really in charge with a hilarious 5-star rated portrait of their pet as a princess in all their royal finery. You can order this gift as digital-only, or get it on a gallery canvas.

Personalized Flat Notes (starting at $65; riflepaperco.com)

Alright, well this is less a gift for your pet and more a gift for you, but who can resist a stationery set with a picture of them on it? Available for both dogs and cats, the notes come with both your name and a personalized illustration of your animal of choice.

Personalized gifts for newlyweds

Personalized Cutting Board (starting at $159; uncommongoods.com)

Let them know you’re celebrating their new status as a couple this holiday season with a cutting board customized with both their names, or their new family name.

Personalized Photo Stamp Ornament ($29; uncommongoods.com)

Mark their big day with a personalized photo ornament. You can add their wedding photo and date or other text to this plywood ornament.

Personalized gifts for grandparents

Family Snow Day Personalized Puzzle ($129; uncommongoods.com)

While you might not be able to be there this year, they’ll treasure — and enjoy putting together — this personalized illustrated puzzle of you and the kids enjoying a winter wonderland.

Custom Plush from Kid’s Drawing (starting at $73; etsy.com)

Can’t travel to see grandparents? Have your children draw themselves, and make their adorable drawings into cute plush dolls their grandparents can hold and hug. They’ll treasure these made-to-order unique gifts as your children grow up.

Baby’s First Year Custom Photo Art (starting at $29; minted.com)

Upload a photo from each month of the baby’s first year, and this Minted piece will create gorgeous photo art in a size of your choosing.