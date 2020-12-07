(CNN) —

One lesson we’ve learned from 2020 is the importance of treating ourselves right all year round. Another is the quiet thrill of receiving packages at our doorstep.

Needless to say, subscriptions are a great way to extend these pleasures to the people you care about. Whether you’re shopping for a novice at-home chef, proud parents to a new pup or curious minds venturing to stay occupied, a subscription can deliver joy to their hearts and minds every month — not to mention save them regular trips to the store. Below we rounded up some of our favorites. Looking for more gift ideas? Check out our roundups of gifts for him, gifts for her, gifts for pets, practical gifts, 5-star Amazon gifts, Nordstrom gifts, gifts for foodies and gifts for everyone else.

Atlas Coffee Club (starting at $50 for a 3-month subscription; atlascoffeeclub.com)

Atlas Coffee Club Subscription PHOTO: Atlas Coffee Club

Coffee connoisseurs treasure every cup of joe. Not only will an Atlas Coffee Club subscription feed their need (and save room on their grocery list), the monthly deliveries from around the globe will take their taste buds on a world tour. We tried it and loved it.

__________________________________________________________________________

GlobeIn (starting at $33 for a 12-month subscription; globein.com)

GlobeIn Subscription PHOTO: GlobeIn

As many of us spend more time at home than ever before, it’s well worth making it a beautiful place to be. Each monthly box from GlobeIn carries four to five home goods around a particular theme, sourced from artisans around the world paid above average for their craft. Check out our review of it here.

__________________________________________________________________________

TheraBox (starting at $30.99 per month; cratejoy.com)

TheraBox Subscription PHOTO: TheraBox

Self-care has become as essential as eating and breathing. Monthly deliveries from TheraBox contain one therapeutic activity, drawn from research, and six to eight wellness-inspired treats, from aromatherapy to bath and beauty products.

__________________________________________________________________________

The Adults & Crafts Crate (starting at $30 per month; cratejoy.com)

The Adults & Crafts Crate PHOTO: Cratejoy

Crafting can be a hobby or a way of life. Whatever your recipient’s attitude toward handiwork, they’ll appreciate the variety that comes with this monthly crate. Trying out a new craft, like engraving or woodburning, would otherwise require a bevy of new supplies and tools. The Adults & Crafts Crate delivers everything you need to complete a project.

__________________________________________________________________________

Barkbox (starting at $23 for a 12-month subscription; barkbox.com)

BarkBox Subscription PHOTO: BarkBox

Do you have a newly obsessed dog parent in your life? A gift for their furry friend is truly the best one you could give. Every Barkbox comes with two toys, two bags of all-natural treats and one chew, all tailored to a monthly theme. Check out more gift ideas for pets and the people who love them here.

__________________________________________________________________________

SpearCraft Book Box (starting at $25 per month; cratejoy.com)

SpearCraft Book Box PHOTO: SpearCraft

YA novels are coveted vehicles of escape for readers of all ages. SpearCraft Book Box delivers a new YA title every month, along with themed accessories for a complete bookworm experience.

__________________________________________________________________________

Book of the Month (starting at $14.17 per book for a 12-month subscription; bookofthemonth.com)

Book of the Month Subscription PHOTO: Book of the Month

Book of the Month offers the sort of selection and flexibility that keeps readers hooked. Each month recipients choose one book from five different titles, curated with an emphasis on early releases and fresh voices. Skip deliveries whenever you like to keep your TBR pile from toppling over.

__________________________________________________________________________

MasterClass (starting at $15 for a 12-month subscription; masterclass.com)

Masterclass Subscription PHOTO: Masterclass

The talent powering MasterClass’ robust library of online courses is staggering. Your recipient might choose to study creative writing with Margaret Atwood, beatmaking with Timbaland or acting with Samuel L. Jackson. Offering digestible virtual lessons on users’ own time, MasterClass is anyone’s best bet for learning a new skill.

__________________________________________________________________________

UrbanStems (starting at $55 per delivery; urbanstems.com)

UrbanStems Subscription PHOTO: UrbanStems

Fresh flowers are a mood booster from the moment they arrive at your door. Imagine your recipient’s face brightening every month with modern, seasonal bouquets from UrbanStems. You’ll never be far from their mind.

__________________________________________________________________________

Plant of the Month Club ($39.99 per monthly delivery; 1800flowers.com)

Plant of the Month Subscription PHOTO: 1800 Flowers

For the green thumb on your list who can’t get enough, Plant of the Month from 1-800-Flowers delivers potted greenery in hand-selected decorative planters each month.

__________________________________________________________________________

Bokksu (starting at $39.95 for a 12-month subscription; bokksu.com)

Bokksu Subscription PHOTO: Bokksu

Know a Japanophile who also loves to snack? Bokksu comes packed full of 20-plus varieties of candies and snacks from family-owned businesses, plus a tea pairing and a cultural guide detailing its contents’ origins and flavors.

__________________________________________________________________________

Dollar Shave Club (gift sets starting at $10; dollarshaveclub.com)

Dollar Shave Club Subscription PHOTO: Dollar Shave Club

Whether they’ve grown a pandemic beard or like a fresh shave before Zoom calls, every guy needs a handful of grooming and bath products. Dollar Shave Club makes it a breeze to keep stocked on reasonably priced, top-quality essentials.

__________________________________________________________________________

ButcherBox (starting at $129 for a monthly box; butcherbox.com)

Butcher Box Subscription PHOTO: Butcher Box

The gift of hearty sustenance is ideal for the winter months ahead. ButcherBox partners with sustainable farms to deliver humanely raised, high-quality meats, including poultry, beef and pork. Monthly boxes can either come preselected or customized, and Butcher Box offers loads of tips and recipes for preparation.

__________________________________________________________________________

Green Chef (starting at $9.99 per meal; greenchef.com)

Green Chef Subscription PHOTO: Green Chef

For anyone embarking on a new eating program, Green Chef makes meal prep easy. Fresh, organic, sustainably sourced ingredients can be tailored to particular needs, like Keto, Paleo or Plant-Powered.

__________________________________________________________________________

Audible (starting at $4.95 per month; audible.com)

Audible Subscription PHOTO: Audible

For anyone on your list who has exhausted their streaming services, Audible can open up a whole new world of storytelling. They can listen to luminaries like Barack and Michelle Obama read their memoirs, or catch up on the classics. Pairs well with crafts, meal prep and, of course, snacks.

__________________________________________________________________________

Escape the Crate (starting at $26.50 for one box every two months; cratejoy.com)

Escape the Crate PHOTO: Cratejoy

Inspired by the escape room craze, this at-home puzzle delivers all you need for a thrilling night in. The concept of escaping your own space is just on the nose enough to make this the perfect 2020 gaming gift.

__________________________________________________________________________

Bath Bevy ($34.95 per month; cratejoy.com)

Bath Bevy PHOTO: Cratejoy

Our bathtubs have become our full-service spas, and a new batch of luxuriants every month is just what they deserve. Each Bath Bevy delivery includes five to seven products, from scrubs to salts, or choose the new “tubless” option for an array of other options. Gift this one to yourself, honestly.

__________________________________________________________________________

Fresh Baked Cookie Crate (starting at $20 for a monthly box; cratejoy.com)

Fresh Baked Cookie Crate PHOTO: Cratejoy

Pandemic baking has been one of this year’s great joys (though sourdough really put our patience to the test). This crate delivers everything you need to make a different batch of delicious cookies each month. Your recipient’s cohabitants will also be writing to thank you.

__________________________________________________________________________

Matter Science Crate (starting at $29.99 for a monthly box; cratejoy.com)

Matter Science Crate PHOTO: Cratejoy

We may all be relocating to outer space at some point. Until then, have the mysteries of the universe delivered to their door. Matter assembles artifacts, like fossils and other natural materials, that allow curious minds to explore the world from the comforts of their home.