Today, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best luxury drip coffee maker, a discounted pressure cooker and savings on Ray-Ban sunglasses. All that and more below.
Technivorm Moccamaster
If you’re looking to upgrade your drip coffee maker, there’s no better time to buy since our pick for the best luxury drip coffee maker is on sale at Sur La Table. Right now, the Technivorm Moccamaster is just $263.96, down from $329. We loved its design, science experiment-esque brewing process and, of course, the delicious cup of coffee it crafted.
Samsung Galaxy Buds
Our pick for most comfortable true wireless earbuds is seeing a mighty fine discount on Woot!. Galaxy Buds Live are just $109.99, down from $169.99, and don’t let the beanlike design steer you away. These sit comfortably in your ear and deliver a wide soundstage. Plus, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ are also on sale at Amazon for as low as $99.99, originally $149.99, so no matter what earbud you want, you’ll be sure to save.
Ninja OS101 Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer
This nine-in-one pressure cooker and air fryer from Ninja is $40 off today, bringing its price down to an enticing $129.99. With this all-in-one dream machine you can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, air-fry, bake, broil and more. Plus, its 5-quart cooking pot and 4-quart cook and crisp plate are nonstick and dishwasher-safe so cleanup is a breeze.
Nordstrom
Save 15% on over 3,000 beauty items at Nordstrom right now. Top brands are discounted so you can snag your favorites for less. Shop essentials including Mac lipstick, Yves Saint Laurent perfume, Kiehl’s facial cream and so much more.
Ray-Ban
Snag some new shades for less at Amazon’s Ray-Ban sale. You can get up to 50% off hundreds of styles from Ray-Ban and Ray-Ban Junior so the whole family can keep their eyes protected while looking sleek and stylish. You can also save up to 50% on select styles at Ray-Ban’s own site.
More deals to shop
- Save 15% on bag bundles from Dagne Dover today. There are tons of combos to choose from, whether you need a weekender bag, a backpack, a tote or clutch, Dagne Dover’s got you covered.
- Level up your reading game with the Kindle Paperwhite, now $99.99, down from $129.99. This 8GB version is waterproof and has an adjustable light so you can read indoors and outdoors, day or night.
- Our pick for best travel cold brew coffee maker, the Takeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker, is on sale now for just $15.99, down from its original $19.99 price.
- If you’re looking for jewelry to gift someone special in your life, check out Kay Jewelers and get 25% to 50% off nearly everything.
- The latest eighth-generation iPad, our pick for best tablet of 2020, is on sale for $299.99, down from $329.99, at both Amazon and Best Buy right now.
- Save up to 50% on over 1,000 select styles from outdoor brand Columbia, including plenty of jackets, so you can stay warm this winter.
- Mix and match your favorites from Tarte Cosmetics into a four-piece gift set for only $45 with code 4ME. Browse more than 60 eligible items here and build your own customized beauty box.
- If you’re looking for sheets, now is the time to buy at Brooklyn Bedding’s Cyber Week Sale. Snag 25% off sitewide or 50% off all sheets, but hurry — this sale ends December 8.
- Get 20% off sitewide with code SAVE20 and stock up on dress shirts, ties and more for guys at Tie Bar.
- Today is the last day of the Dick’s Sporting Goods’ Two-Day Holiday Blitz, where you can get up to 50% off and an extra 15% off select clearance.
For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.