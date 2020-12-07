(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best luxury drip coffee maker, a discounted pressure cooker and savings on Ray-Ban sunglasses. All that and more below.

Technivorm Moccamaster 59636 KGB Coffee Brewer PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re looking to upgrade your drip coffee maker, there’s no better time to buy since our pick for the best luxury drip coffee maker is on sale at Sur La Table. Right now, the Technivorm Moccamaster is just $263.96, down from $329. We loved its design, science experiment-esque brewing process and, of course, the delicious cup of coffee it crafted.

Galaxy Buds Live PHOTO: Samsung

Our pick for most comfortable true wireless earbuds is seeing a mighty fine discount on Woot!. Galaxy Buds Live are just $109.99, down from $169.99, and don’t let the beanlike design steer you away. These sit comfortably in your ear and deliver a wide soundstage. Plus, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ are also on sale at Amazon for as low as $99.99, originally $149.99, so no matter what earbud you want, you’ll be sure to save.

Ninja OS101 Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer PHOTO: Amazon

This nine-in-one pressure cooker and air fryer from Ninja is $40 off today, bringing its price down to an enticing $129.99. With this all-in-one dream machine you can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, air-fry, bake, broil and more. Plus, its 5-quart cooking pot and 4-quart cook and crisp plate are nonstick and dishwasher-safe so cleanup is a breeze.

Kiehl's Midnight Miracles Set PHOTO: Nordstrom

Save 15% on over 3,000 beauty items at Nordstrom right now. Top brands are discounted so you can snag your favorites for less. Shop essentials including Mac lipstick, Yves Saint Laurent perfume, Kiehl’s facial cream and so much more.

Ray-Ban PHOTO: Ray-Ban

Snag some new shades for less at Amazon’s Ray-Ban sale. You can get up to 50% off hundreds of styles from Ray-Ban and Ray-Ban Junior so the whole family can keep their eyes protected while looking sleek and stylish. You can also save up to 50% on select styles at Ray-Ban’s own site.

More deals to shop

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.