(CNN) Taiwanese authorities have slapped a $3,500 fine on a man who broke quarantine regulations for just eight seconds.

The man, a migrant worker from the Philippines , was quarantining in a hotel in Kaohsiung City when he briefly stepped out of his room into the hallway, the city's Department of Health told Taiwan's official Central News Agency (CNA).

The man was caught on CCTV by hotel staff, who contacted the Department of Health, CNA reported. The department fined him 100,000 Taiwan dollars -- around $3,500.

Under Taiwan's quarantine rules people are not allowed to leave their rooms, no matter for how long.

People in quarantine should not think they won't be fined for leaving their hotel room, the Department of Health said, according to CNA.

