Pro-Maduro candidates win control of Venezuelan congress after disputed election

(CNN) Candidates supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have secured control of the national congress, the electoral board said on Monday, after a parliamentary election which opposition leaders boycotted over accusations of fraud.

The electoral board's president, Indira Alfonzo, said in comments broadcast on state television that 67.6% of 5.2 million votes cast in Sunday's election were for pro-Maduro candidates, but only 31% of eligible voters participated in the ballot.

The result returns the congress -- the last state institution not in the hands of the ruling Socialist Party -- to Maduro's allies despite an economy in ruins, US sanctions that stifle the OPEC nation's oil exports. and the emigration of some 5 million citizens.

Lines were short at polling places across Venezuela on Sunday, as many voters heeded opposition leader Juan Guaido's call for a boycott. In some areas, there were longer queues to buy scarce fuel than to cast a vote.

"On the 6th of December there isn't an election, there's fraud," Guaidó said on Thursday . "Participation on the 6th of December is to vote for a fraud; it's collaborating with the dictatorship."

