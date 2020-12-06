St. Nick may have inspired Santa, but his own story is very inspiring

(CNN) Every year on December 6th, many children across Europe and the US will wake up and eagerly dash to their holiday stockings, or even their shoes, to see what treats St. Nick dropped into them.

For the families who observe the Christian feast day of Saint Nicholas, it's an annual tradition for the parents to play the role of St. Nick on the night of December 5th and fill their children's stockings -- or shoes -- with candy, fruit or even small toys.

You might be wondering, isn't this St. Nicholas the same person as Santa Claus, who delivers gifts the night of December 24th?

While he inspired the legend of Santa Claus, the St. Nicholas celebrated on December 6th has his own inspiring story of service to others, especially children and those in need.

St. Nicholas's life in the third and fourth centuries

