Dad sings impromptu National Anthem at high school basketball game after sound system fails

(CNN) It's hard enough to sing the National Anthem when you are planning on it, but even more impressive to nail it your first time on the fly.

One man did just that at a high school basketball game in Ohio on Friday.

It was just a normal start to the game between the Waverly High Tigers and the Portsmouth West High Senators in West Portsmouth, Ohio. Both teams were lined up and the game announcer directed everyone to stand for the National Anthem, but something went wrong. Instead of music, all you hear is silence during a livestream of the game.

The sound system was experiencing some technical difficulties and after several awkward minutes, a man's voice begins singing "The Star-Spangled Banner."

One of the Waverly parents, Trenton Brown, decided to sing the anthem to get the game going after some encouragement from his wife.

