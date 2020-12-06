Floyd Mayweather will box YouTuber Logan Paul in February

(CNN) Retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. announced Sunday he will return to the ring in a "super exhibition" against YouTuber Logan Paul.

Mayweather, who was undefeated in his career with a record of 50-0, is considered one of boxing's all-time greats.

He retired in 2017 after defeating Conor McGregor, a fight that Forbes estimated generated more than $550 million in revenue. Mayweather earned a reported $275 million, a sum generated both from his roles as fighter and also promoter.