If you're a remote worker looking to ditch the cold weather, Hawaii has a sweet deal for you. Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
By Faith Karimi
This is a big week in the fight against coronavirus. The FDA meets Thursday to consider emergency use authorization of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. If it goes as planned, the first shipments of the vaccine will be delivered on December 15, according to a document provided to governors.
Health experts have warned against large gatherings due to raging coronavirus infections. But that won't stop the White House from a packed season of indoor soirees, <