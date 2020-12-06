National rugby players sing Australia's national anthem in Indigenous language for first time before match

(CNN) National rugby players sang an Indigenous version of Australia's national anthem for the first time on Saturday, a move that won widespread praise and spurred calls to make it a permanent feature at Australian sporting events.

Performing arts student Olivia Fox sang a powerful rendition of the national anthem, first in the language of the Eora Nation -- a group of Indigenous clans from the Sydney metropolitan area -- and then in English, before Australia's' Tri-Nations test against Argentina at Western Sydney Stadium.

Fox, a Wiradjuri woman, was supported by the 23 Wallabies players, who were wearing their First Nations jerseys with an Indigenous design for only the second time this year, and could be seen belting out the words behind her.

"We were practicing it during the week and we were very proud to have that opportunity to do it, and I think it sounded pretty good too," said Australia captain Michael Hooper, according to Reuters.

"Wearing an indigenous jersey and singing that was great to be a part of."