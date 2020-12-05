First nor'easter of the season could turn into a 'bomb cyclone' in New England

(CNN) A rapidly intensifying nor'easter will bring heavy rain and snow from the Mid-Atlantic through New England this weekend, triggering winter weather alerts in several Northeastern states.

There are also high wind warnings for coastal regions of Massachusetts, where wind gusts could reach 50 mph.

"As the system rapidly intensifies, it will also bring windy conditions, especially along the coast from the mid-Atlantic through Maine," said CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward. "Expect winds to gust 30 to 40 mph Saturday, with some gusts perhaps even topping 50 mph in areas like Cape Cod."

The storm will also produce dangerous conditions for mariners on MA/RI coastal waters. Winds up to 50 knots & seas as high as 20 feet are expected late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/3Rmc5A6pm6 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 4, 2020

Those strong winds will also wreak havoc at sea.

Gale warnings are in effect along the coast from the Carolinas to Maine. A reduction in visibility, along with strong winds, are expected to cause hazardous seas, which could capsize or damage vessels.

Read More